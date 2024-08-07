Bigham: Britain's Hayter 'found the limit' of his saddle in claiming silver in Paris Olympics team pursuit

Briton slides off his saddle and nearly crashes trying to close the gap to gold medalists Australia in men's final

PARIS FRANCE AUGUST 07 Silver medalists Ethan Hayter Daniel Bigham Charlie Tanfield Ethan Vernon Oliver Wood of Team Great Britain pose on the podium the after the Mens Team Pursuit Finals on day twelve of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at SaintQuentinenYvelines Velodrome on August 07 2024 in Paris France Photo by Jared C TiltonGetty Images
Silver medalists Ethan Hayter, Daniel Bigham, Charlie Tanfield, Ethan Vernon, Oliver Wood of Great Britain (Image credit: Getty Images)

The excitement at the Paris Olympics velodrome rose to a huge crescendo in the closing laps of the men's team pursuit gold medal round as Great Britain's fans tried to cheer them on to chase down a small gap to their Australian rivals. With two laps to go, they were within two-tenths of a second and accelerating behind powerhouse rider Ethan Hayter when he nearly crashed after sliding off the front of his saddle.

Dan Bigham, the team's aerodynamics specialist, 'randomer', and a quarter of its engine on Wednesday, explained that the mistake was the result of the team pushing Hayter to take longer pulls.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.