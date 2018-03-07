Bianchi unveils Oltre XR3 aero disc brake bike

Image 1 of 3 Most manufacturers are fully onboard with aero disc bikes now (Image credit: Courtesy of Bianchi) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Bianchi) Image 3 of 3 Discs are here to stay (Image credit: Courtesy of Bianchi)

This article originally on BikeRadar

Bianchi has unveiled the latest incarnation of its Oltre XR3 aero road bike — with disc brakes.

So far Bianchi has only had one disc equipped bike in its "racing" range. Now an updated XR3 will also join the ranks.

The new Bianchi Oltre XR3 Disc

Bianchi wants to leverage the reliable power and modulation of disc brakes to add additional control, later braking and hopefully more speed to your ride.

What's particularly exciting is that the new frame will use Bianchi's Countervail technology. This uses a visco-elastic resin and novel carbon layup to eliminate — so claims Bianchi — up to 80 percent of vibrations, reducing rider fatigue and improving comfort.

Based on the more affordable XR3, this all-new frame is designed specifically for disc brakes. Weighing in at a claimed 1,150g (55 cm), plus 450g for the fork, the bike uses 12mm thru-axles, flat mount brakes, a PF86 bottom bracket, modular routing and full internal guides for brake hoses.

Discs are here to stay

Geometry remains largely the same as the existing XR3 and there are seven sizes from 47 to 61cm available.

The Oltre XR3 Disc will be equipped with a Shimano R8000 Ultegra build, along with a Fulcrum Racing 418 wheelset and 28mm Vittoria Rubino Pro tyres.

With the price for the existing Oltre XR3 Ultegra at £3,400 / $3,900, this new model is likely to be in that ballpark.