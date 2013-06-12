Bianchi Oltre XR2 and XR2 Disc launched for 2014

Bianchi Oltre XR2 Disc - a brand new disc brake road bike from Bianchi for 2014 (Image credit: Robin Wilmott)

Bianchi have launched two new road bikes for 2014, the Oltre XR2 and Oltre XR2 Disc. These two machines are the standouts in what looks to be a major overhaul to Bianchi's range for next season, with most of the road and mountain bikes being new.

The Oltre XR2 is specced with Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 and Fulcrum Racing Speed XLR carbon tubulars, while the Oltre XR2 Disc comes with SRAM Red 22 hydraulic shifting with FSA and Vision components.

Also on the road side there are updates to the Infinito CV, Sempre Pro, Intenso, Impulso, Via Nirone 7 and Dama Bianca range.

Off road, the highlights are the 27.5" eLECT Ethanol and the all new Jab. We spotted an interesting new Magura electronic suspension lockout system, dubbed DLO.