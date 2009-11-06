Bettini to appear at Gran Fondo Colnago San Diego

Image 1 of 2 Paolo Bettini retired in 2008. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 2 Riders will get a Gran Fondo jersey (Image credit: COMetaPRess/Brena/CanonDigital )

Italian Paolo Bettini is scheduled to make an appearance at the second annual Gran Fondo Colnago San Diego, the organisation announced on Friday.

The two-time World Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist will preside over the event when it takes place on March 7, 2010 in the Southern Californian city.

As ambassador for event sponsor Briko, Bettini will also participate in numerous pre-event activities held throughout greater San Diego.

"We have partnered with Gran Fondo Colnago San Diego because it provides the ideal platform to reintroduce our brand to the American market,” said Carlo Boroli, president of Briko S.r.l. “With the presence of our spokesman Paolo Bettini, we will showcase our entire line of products and introduce our exclusive Paolo Bettini Collection of cycling apparel."

All event participants will receive a custom Briko cycling jersey.

For more information about the event, or to register to participate, visit www.GranFondoSanDiego.com.

