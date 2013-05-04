Beti Bash drops USAC sanctioning after UCI rules decision

Image 1 of 3 Heather Irmiger (Trek Factory Team) has not given up much speed with her switch to enduro racing. She finished eighth. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 3 As always, Georgia Gould (Luna Chix) is pumped to be racing. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 3 of 3 Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) rides in second place on Columbine Road (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

After much consideration, Beti Bus Productions LLC decided not to permit the 2013 Beti Bike Bash on June 2 as a USA Cycling-sanctioned event. The pressure to permit the event through USAC was off after the UCI postponed the enforcement of its Rule 1.2.019 forbidding UCI license holders from participation in non-sanctioned events. The change in the UCI's enforcement plans means that top pros can now compete in the unsanctioned event without fear of getting fined or suspended.

"In recent light of the politics in the domestic racing scene, we feel that it is in the best interest of the Beti Bike Bash to ensure the governing body solidifies its position to listen to the views expresses by the cycling community and truly represent US riders and racers in search of both a workable and sustainable solution for the future over the next years," said organizers in a statement.

"Since 2010, the goal of our race has been to include all levels of women racers-from never ever to experienced, young to wiser, licensed and unlicensed. We have grown our race on blood, sweat, and support of Yeti Beti's generous sponsors. In our second year, Stan's NoTubes allowed us to offer a sizable cash purse for our professional women."

The race has attracted top talent including 2012 Olympic Bronze medalist Georgia Gould (Luna Chix), 2013 cyclo-cross World Cup champion Kate Compton (Trek), 2009 US National Champion Heather Irmiger (Trek), and Leadville 100 course record holder Rebecca Rusch (Red Bull/Specialized).

"Having these women at the Beti Bike Bash gives us an opportunity to create a unique racing environment rarely seen at a typical mountain bike race. With no license requirements to compete in the Pro/Open class, we welcome any racer who wishes to compete for our $3,000 cash purse in our Pro/Open category."

Racers who already paid their $5 USAC one-day license will get it refunded at packet pick-up or they can donate it to Camp Discovery.

In conjunction with the decision not to permit with USAC, Beti Bash organizers are changing category names to the following: Beginner, Sport, Expert, Pro/Open, Singlespeed, and Never Ever with age groups in all but the Pro/Open Category.

Because the race is not USAC-sanctioned, it will no longer server as the official Colorado State Championships for women's cross country.

Prizes will be awarded 10 deep in the Pro/Open class and three-deep in all other categories.

Junior entries still available

Elevation Cycles is sponsoring the Beti Bike Bash with 50 complimentary junior entries (18 years and younger) for racers who register at Elevation Cycles in Highlands Ranch and Boulder.

For more information on the race visit www.betibikebash.com.