Bernard Hinault: Tadej Pogačar winning at least six Tours de France 'is no pipe dream'

By
published

French champion celebrates 70th birthday, predicts Pogačar could win three Grand Tours in one year

Bernard Hinault
Bernard Hinault (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bernard Hinault has said that it is far from impossible that Tadej Pogačar will end up not only becoming the first-ever rider to win six Tours de France, but that the UAE Team Emirates racer may end up pushing the current all-time record even higher.

Himself the winner of five Tours de France - a total that only the Frenchman, Eddy Merckx, Jacques Anquetil and Miguel Indurain have so far achieved in the history of the sport - Hinault made the prediction during a series of celebrations for his 70th birthday.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.