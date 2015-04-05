Bennett to lead LottoNL-Jumbo at Tour of the Basque Country

Image 1 of 7 New Zealand's George Bennett of the Lotto NL - Jumbo team wearing the Bell Gage team helmet and a pair of Rudy Project sunglasses (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 7 George Bennett (Lotto Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 7 George Bennett (Lotto-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 7 Bert Jan Lindeman and Martjin Keizer. (Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 5 of 7 Mike Teunissen (Team Lotto.nl - Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 7 Kevin De Weert (Lotto Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 7 Timo Roosen (Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

LottoNL-Jumbo will line up at the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco with the intention of delivering George Bennett to a high general classification finish. The New Zealander was forced to withdraw from the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya on stage 5 due to a knee injury but Bennett is confident of a return to form in the Basque country.

"There's still some irritation, but my knee is ok," Bennett said. "Since Catalunya, I passed many days trying to heal my knee, but I'm back on the bike doing easy rides. My general condition is completely unknown to me. For sure, I will know a lot more after the first days. If I don't lose too much time there, I can be strong enough by the decisive stages."





Supporting Bennett will be six Dutch riders and a sole Belgian, Kevin de Weert, while Mike Teunissen will make his WorldTour debut at the race after a broken collarbone in December delayed the start to his season.





"We will find out how good we are during the week. Of course, we want to achieve results, but for some, it's going to be too difficult," Maassen said.



