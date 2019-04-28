Bennati suffers collarbone fracture at Vuelta a Castilla y Leon

Image 1 of 4 Daniele Bennati (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Daniele Bennati (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Daniele Bennati gets himself ready (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 4 Daniele Bennati helps Mikel Landa get away with Romain Bardet and Ilnur Zakarin (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Daniele Bennati (Movistar) suffered a fractured collarbone after being caught up in a crash at the end of the final stage of the Vuelta a Castilla y León on Saturday.

The veteran, who finished third on stage 2 of the race, went down along with teammate Carlos Barbero in the crash, on the 151km stage from León to Villafranca del Bierzo. According to a team press release, Bennati suffered a blow to his right shoulder, while Barbero injured an elbow.

Later on, the pair were taken to a hospital in Ponferrada for further exams, which revealed that Bennati had fractured his collarbone. Barbero suffered a contusion, but no broken bones.

Bennati lay fourth overall at the time of the crash, but keeps his final result, just one second off the podium, as the crash happened in the final 3km of the race. It's the best result of the season for Bennati, who is riding his 18th season a professional this year.

During his long career, Bennati has won eight Grand Tour stages as well as the points classifications at the Vuelta a España and Giro d'Italia. In later years – including his three at Movistar – he has been utilised mostly as a domestique, with his most recent win coming at the Giro della Toscana in 2016.

Davide Cimolai (Israel Cycling Academy) won the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon by 15 seconds from teammate Guillaume Boivin. The Italian won the opening two stages before finishing eighth on the final stage to seal the first stage race victory of his career.