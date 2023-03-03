Ben O’Connor's European season to start with Tirreno-Adriatico debut

After seven years in the professional peloton, there aren’t many stage races Ben O’Connor hasn’t lined up at but this year the AG2R Citroën rider is making a race and European season debut all in one when he lines up at Tirreno-Adriatico from March 6 to 12.

O’Connor kicked off the season in his home nation, taking on the Australian Road National Championships, Tour Down Under and Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race through January before returning to Europe. After a slight delay to the start of his next block of racing due to illness Tirreno-Adriatico – which goes from Tuscany passed through Umbria, Lazio, Marche and to Abruzzo – will mark his return to the fray after just over a month without pinning a number on.

“As with every race, the objective will be to be efficient and to compete with the best. March is an important month for me and for the team,” said O’Connor, who is targeting the Tour de France again this year.

O’Connor was meant to line up at Faun-Ardèche and Drôme Classic last week but had to pull out with flu, so is now stepping into his first appearance at the seven-day event without that recent test of form, however the rider who came fourth at the Tour de France in 2021 believes the terrain should suit him.

“I am very happy to discover a new event; it’s nice for a change,” said O’Connor. “I have always loved racing in Italy. The routes are difficult and that suits my rider profile.”

The Tirreno-Adriatico will start on Monday March 6 with an 11.5km individual time trial. The next two road stages aren’t without their climbs but the GC should really heat up on Thursday’s stage 4 with the 219km stage ending with three circuits and a finish line at the top of the Tortoreto climb. It is then onto the queen stage with an uphill finish at Sarnano Sassotetto. Stage 6 then delivers the tough Costa del Borgo Wall – a short climb but one where the middle kilometre sits at a gradient of 15% – and then the final stretch of the stage is on dirt roads. The race concludes with what is likely to be a final stage for the sprinters in San Benedetto del Tronto.

The race’s distinctive trident trophy went to Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) in 2022, with Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) taking second while Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) snared third ahead of a retiring Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers). This year both Pogačar and Vingegaard are taking on Paris-Nice instead while Landa is expected to return to the Italian race.

O’Connor may be taking on the event for the first time, but he will be doing it with experienced AG2R Citroën teammates. Racing alongside O’Connor will be Greg van Avermaet, who is competing at the event for the 12th time and won the overall at Tirreno-Adriatico in 2016. The team also includes Benoît Cosnefroy, Michael Schär, Nans Peter, Andrea Vendrame and Felix Gall.