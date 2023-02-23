Ben O'Connor out of Boucles Drôme Ardèche with flu
Teuns sick, will miss Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Oomen out with fractured shoulder blade
Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën) was supposed to lead his team in this weekend's "Boucles Drôme Ardèche" - two Pro Series one-day races in the south of France, the Faun Ardèche and Drôme Classic, but will not race after contracting influenza.
O'Connor will not be replaced in the AG2R roster for the races.
The Australian would have been making his European season debut after an "unsatisfying" Tour Down Under, where he lost time on stage 3 and then missed out on a stage win on the last day.
Also out this weekend for Omloop Het Nieuwsblad is Dylan Teuns (Israel-Premier Tech). The Belgian came down with a severe cold and will be replaced by Guy Sagiv.
"The sinuses were already a bit inflamed since the Ruta del Sol, but in the night from Monday to Tuesday, everything broke through," Teuns said to Het Nieuwsblad.
"I didn't ride on Wednesday. I made an attempt today (Thursday, ed.), but it was unsuccessful. There's nothing else to do but sit out."
It is the second year in a row that Teuns' Classics campaign was interrupted by illness. Last spring, he missed Omloop Het Nieuwsblad after contracting COVID-19 but went on to win La Flèche Wallonne.
Without the weekend of racing, Teuns said he might alter his schedule.
"Basically, I had no races until the Tour de Catalunya, but maybe some races will be added now. First, get out and then full training again."
Jumbo-Visma confirmed that Sam Oomen fractured his shoulder blade in a crash at the Volta ao Algarve and will not be racing in Tirreno-Adriatico next week.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's beat is anti-doping, UCI governance and data analysis.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.