Ben O’Connor plans to keep overall race lead 'as far as I can' at Vuelta a España

By
published

Australian soars into overall lead with devastating long-distance breakaway

YUNQUERA SPAIN AUGUST 22 Ben OConnor of Australia and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the La Vuelta 79th Tour of Spain 2024 Stage 6 a 1855km stage from Jerez de la Frontera to Yunquera UCIWT on August 22 2024 in Yunquera Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) reacts to winning stage 6 at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

A devastatingly powerful, long breakaway by Ben O’Connor in the Vuelta a España produced one of the biggest upsets of recent years, as the Australian pole-vaulted ahead of leading favourite Primoz Roglič on the general classification to seize the overall lead by nearly five minutes.

O’Connor had much to celebrate as he crossed the finish line in the small village of Yunqueras high in the sierras of Málaga in southern Spain. This was his first win in the Vuelta to complete his set of Grand Tour stage wins, his first-ever Grand Tour leader’s jersey and an overall advantage, that after losing time on the Pico Villuercas summit finish, now makes the Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale racer a serious contender for overall victory.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.