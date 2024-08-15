Ben O’Connor ‘sick of fourth' in Grand Tours and seeks podium at Vuelta a España

Australian tackling second Grand Tour of 2024, last with Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

PASSO BROCON ITALY MAY 22 Ben OConnor of Australia and Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team crosses the finish line during the 107th Giro dItalia 2024 Stage 17 a 159km stage from Selva di Val Gardena to Passo Brocon 1604m UCIWT on May 22 2024 in Passo Brocon Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) finished fourth overall at the 2024 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

With a fourth place in the Tour de France in 2021 then a fourth place in the Giro d’Italia this May, it’s perhaps not so surprising that Ben O’Connor’s top priority for the Vuelta a España is not to repeat the same placing. Even if it means finishing further down the overall.

“I’m a bit sick of fourth, it’s kind of the worst place,” O’Connor said as he awaited the start of his third Vuelta a España and 10th Grand Tour of his career. 

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.