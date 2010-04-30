Bellis to return to racing at UK nationals

Jonathan Bellis (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Team Saxo Bank is plotting the return to racing for Jonathan Bellis, with initial plans calling for him to make his comeback at the UK national road championships in late June.

The 21-year-old suffered serious head injuries in a motor scooter accident in Italy in September of last year, and was placed in an induced coma.

“Jonathan must still complete some tests at the hospital in England, which has steered his be rehabilitation, and if they are satisfactory, he will be able to compete again within a few months,”

team boss Bjarne Riis told the Danish website Politiken.dk.

Bellis is currently training for a few hours every day, and it looks like he will be able to increase that volume. "Unless there is something wrong, what is absolutely not in sight after the reports I have received, he will soon be able to intensify training under Bradley McGee's leadership,” Riis said.

“And as it stands right now, the plan is for him to make a comeback in the national championships in late June. Then will he be ready to again become part of the team , and we have started organising the plans for that. “

Bellis came from a track background before going on to place third in the U-23 World championships road race in 2007. In 2008 he served as a stagiaire with Saxo Bank, riding the Tour of Britain. Bellis then signed with the Danish team for the 2009 season.

