Bellis looking for new start with An Post-Sean Kelly

Jonathan Bellis (SaxoBank) back in the saddle. (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)

Jonny Bellis is looking forward to a new start at An Post-Sean Kelly after three years at Saxo Bank. The British rider’s time with the Danish team was ruined after a scooter accident in Italy and he spent the following two years in various states of rehabilitation.

“I heard that An Post-Sean Kelly was looking at me because I didn’t have a team for next year and the guys I knew said it was good team for me especially with the situation I was in,” Bellis told Cyclingnews.

With a one-year deal secured, Bellis is using the opportunity as a new start in the pro ranks.

“The main thing is about getting into a routine of racing, simple things like riding in a group. I’ve not had that feeling for ages. I’ve not attacked in a race since before my accident so once I start doing things like that then things will move a lot quicker.

“I just wanted to be treated like a rider, one of the lads and have that fresh start and new challenge and not be the guy who had an accident.”

The team has yet to finalise their racing programme for 2012 but they will compete in a mix of races, giving Bellis the opportunity to build up his form and fitness at lower category races, before embarking on bigger challenges. However the biggest aim for the Brit is to find a level of consistency in his racing – a major factor that has eluded him.

“If a WorldTour tour team had come in for me I still think that riding for An Post-Sean Kelly would be good for me. They still ride big races but there will be races a little level down and that will be good for me to help regain my confidence.