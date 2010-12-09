Bellis looking forward to return to peloton
Saxo Bank rider still recovering from 2009 motorbike crash
Jonathan Bellis is looking forward to returning to professional cycling full-time. He admits that he is still not recovered from his September 2009 accident which put him in a coma for six weeks, but says he hopes to get back to the top level.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy