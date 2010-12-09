Trending

Bellis looking forward to return to peloton

Saxo Bank rider still recovering from 2009 motorbike crash

Jonathan Bellis (Saxo Bank)

(Image credit: Sirotti)

Jonathan Bellis is looking forward to returning to professional cycling full-time.  He admits that he is still not recovered from his September 2009 accident which put him in a coma for six weeks, but says he hopes to get back to the top level.

