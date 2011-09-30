Belletti joins Ag2r-La Mondiale

Image 1 of 3 Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) is in his fourth year as a professional. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Stage three winner Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) is the new leader of the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Manuel Belletti will ride for AG2R-La Mondiale in 2012 after penning a two-year deal with the team. The fast-finishing Italian joins from Colnago-CSF Inox, where he has spent the past two seasons.

“I’m very happy to sign for a WorldTour team like AG2R-La Mondiale and I thank Vincent Lavenu for that,” Belletti said. “I think that it was the best decision for me.”

The biggest win of Belletti’s career to date came at the 2010 Giro d’Italia, when he sprinted to victory on home roads in Cesenatico. He has taken four wins this year, including stages at the Tour of Turkey and the Brixia Tour, but his sprint opportunities at Colnago-CSF Inox have been limited as Sacha Modolo has stepped up his sprinting abilities this season.

“I also want to thank Bruno and Roberto Reverberi as well as Ernesto Colnago for the chance they gave me,” said Belletti of the team he joined from Diquigiovanni-Androni at the end of 2009.

AG2R-La Mondiale manager Vincent Lavenu welcomed the 25-year-old Belletti’s arrival. “He’s a rider who knows how to win races, he has proved it again this year in taking four wins,” Lavenu said. “He’s a recognised rider who is reaching maturity.”