Belkin announces contract extensions with four riders

Image 1 of 5 Bram Tankink (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Jos Van Emden (Belkin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Marc Goos (Belkin) pulls back the breakaway (Image credit: Tour of Hainan 2013) Image 4 of 5 Martijn Keizer (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Mike Teunissen (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Since singing a declaration of intent with De Lotto, BrandLoyalty and speed skating Team BrandLoyalty, Belkin has been busy securing its riders for 2015 and beyond with new contracts.

The Dutch WorldTour team has announced that Jos van Emden, Marc Goos, Martijn Keizer and Bram Tankink are the latest riders to extended their contracts with the team for two more years. The team also announced that 22-year-old Mike Teunissen has joined from the Rabobank Development Team rider on a two-year contract.

The team's general manager Richard Plugge was happy to announce the extensions of the four riders and welcome Teunissen on board.

'With this we keep the knowledge and experience within our team," he said. "Mike Teunissen is a youngster who had his training with the Rabobank Development Team.

"Thanks to the initial support of De Lotto and BrandLoyalty we can keep developing our vision which is to build a new future for cycling under the motto #RideTheFuture. The cooperation with Jac Orie's speed skating team ensures that we have one team, with talents who will make their presence felt throughout the year. Right now we are still looking for a second title sponsor."

Sports Director Nico Verhoeven also expressed his pleasure with securing the quartet which brings the 2015 roster to 16 riders.

"We are very pleased to have these riders," said Verhoeven. "Jos is a versatile rider, who adds to our sprint train, the classic team and also knows how to compete in a grand tour. Marc Goos rode a strong Giro, his first grand tour ever and did very well. Martijn is currently riding his second grand tour of the year and is an excellent helper. Bram is our road captain and has an important role within our formation."

"With Mike, we bring in a former junior world champion from the cyclo-cross category," Verhoeven continued. "He shifted his focus completely to the road this year and showed signs of promising things by winning the junior's Paris-Roubaix."

The four riders all stated on the team website their gratitude for the extensions, in particular Martijn Keizer who has left without a team after Vacansoleil - DCM folded at the end of 2013.

"This new contract is wonderful, especially after my special start to the season. Initially, I didn't have a team," 26-year-old Keizer said. "I suddenly was able to join one of the best teams in the peloton later. This extension confirms that I'm doing well. That's a great feeling."

For Mike Teunissen, the contract allows the Dutchman to fulfil his dream of turning pro on the road.

"For someone my age, this is fantastic. I have worked very long and hard for this," said Teunissen. "First I hope to get a lot of kilometres under my belt and to complete my duties as well as possible. Then I hope to show myself a little bit more. I look up to riders like Wilco [Kelderman] and Moreno [Hofland]. I've raced with them in the past and now, they are doing very well at the highest level. I hope to accomplish that, as well."

Teunissen added that his ambitions are not yet completely clear as he is still to find out this strengths but did add where he would like excel.

"Roubaix has a course that suits me and is a race in which I hope to develop myself," he said of his aims. "However, I'm a decent time trialist and pretty good uphill as well, so short stage races should suit me, too. This is my second normal year on the road and we'll just have to wait and see where my real specialties lie. I'm very happy I get the chance to do that at Team Belkin."