Belgian talent branded 'next Remco Evenepoel' stays with Lotto for expected return to WorldTour status in 2026

The Lotto team have extended the contract of Belgian super talent Jarno Widar, fighting off, at last for now, possible predatory offers from major WorldTour teams.

Widar won the Alpes Isère Tour, the Giro Next Gen and the Tour of Valle d'Aosta-Mont Blan in 2024, his first season as an under-23 rider. As a junior he won the 2023 Giro della Lunigiana and other races, earning him the moniker of 'super talent' and the 'next Remco Evenepoel.'

His results and potential reportedly sparked interest from Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, Lidl-Trek, Ineos Grenadiers, Visma-Lease a Bike, UAE Team Emirates and Soudal Quick-Step. Widar was reportedly tempted to emulate fellow Belgian Maxim Van Gils and leave Lotto for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe but has agreed a new and far more lucrative contract that runs until 2027.

He will race for the Lotto development team in 2025, and then step up to the professional team that is on track to secure WorldTour status for 2026-2028. He is likely to quickly secure a leadership role.

"At Lotto, I get all the opportunities I need to further build my career. Over the next three years, we can continue to develop a great project together, the foundation of which was already laid last season," Widar said.

"The Giro Next Gen and Tour de l'Avenir, as well as the European and World Championships, will be key objectives for next season. Next to that, I’ll be able to experience some big races at my own pace. I feel that the team is doing everything possible in terms of performance to make this a success and I look forward to the upcoming season."

The Lotto team has raced smart and targeted UCI ranking points in recent years with Van Gils, sprinter Arneaud De Lie and others, scoring enough points to climb the WorldTour team rankings and so ensure them automatic invitations to all the WorldTour races.

25 riders have made the jump to the professional team in recent years, with Widar the next success story.

The team has lost its second sponsor Dstny but team manager Stéphane Heulot is hoping to find a new second sponsor before the 2025 Tour de France.

According to Het Laatste Nieuws, Lotto was paying the bulk of Caleb Ewan's salary in 2024 despite him leaving for Jayco AlUla after a fall out. The deal to allow Van Gils to break his contract and join Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe has also freed up funds and perhaps earned the team a release fee, creating the budget to invest in Widar and other aspects of the team.

Heulot has downsized the team to 25 riders in 2025 but retaining Widar means he has a huge future talent to attract sponsors for the 2026-2028 WoldTour cycle.

"Jarno Widar proved this past season that he has exceptional potential. Not only did he become the first Belgian ever to win the Giro Next Gen, but he also claimed victory in the tough Alpes Isère Tour and the Giro della Valle d'Aosta," Heulot said.

"His development within the team is the result of a targeted approach and close guidance from our performance team, where talent, ambition, and science come together. He, along with our other promising riders, is proof that we must continue to promote our core philosophy – supporting young talent."