Belgian talent branded 'next Remco Evenepoel' stays with Lotto for expected return to WorldTour status in 2026

Giro Next Gen winner Jarno Widar stays loyal despite interest from big-budget rival teams

Jarno Widar celebrates winning the 2024 Giro Next Gen
Jarno Widar celebrates winning the 2024 Giro Next Gen (Image credit: RCS Sport)

The Lotto team have extended the contract of Belgian super talent Jarno Widar, fighting off, at last for now, possible predatory offers from major WorldTour teams.

Widar won the Alpes Isère Tour, the Giro Next Gen and the Tour of Valle d'Aosta-Mont Blan in 2024, his first season as an under-23 rider. As a junior he won the 2023 Giro della Lunigiana and other races, earning him the moniker of 'super talent' and the 'next Remco Evenepoel.' 

