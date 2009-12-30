Belgian Roesems retires

Bert Roesems (Cinneli-Down Under) gets ready for the day's race. Photo ©: Tom De Meyer/www.TomDeMeyer.be

Belgian Bert Roesems has called an end to his cycling career at the age of 37. The tall, lanky rider from Halle began his career with the Vlaanderen 2002 team in 1997 before spending three seasons with Tönissteiner - Colnago.

Well known for his time trialing abilities, Roesems won the Belgian time trial championshipsand the Chrono des Herbiers in 2004, results which earned him a contract with the Lotto team, where he stayed from 2005-2008. He raced this season with the Cinelli-Down Under team.

Roesems posted strong results in the one-day races during his time with the Belgian Lotto squad, placing third behind George Hincapie in the 2005 Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, soloing to victory in the 2006 Nokere Koerse and placing 8th in Paris-Roubaix the same year.

In 2007 his career was disrupted by a terrible crash in the Vuelta a Espana, where he broke his pelvis. From then on, he said, his cycling was never the same.

"I am quitting with a good feeling," Roesems said. "I made the most of my career - 13 fantastic years," said Roesems.

Roesems, who has a degree in communications, is studying to launch a new career in sports management.