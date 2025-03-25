Belgian police conduct raids in investigation centred on doctor with links to cycling team
Three houses raided last week amid 'atypical prescribing behaviour' and 'possibility of doping practices' by doctor
Belgian police conducted raids on three houses in Herentals last Thursday as part of an investigation into a doctor suspected of malpractice and doping practices.
The investigation, led by the Antwerp Federal Judicial Police, is focussed on a GP based in Herentals. The doctor's office was also searched as part of the raid.
A report by Wielerflits noted that the GP in question has previously been "affiliated with a professional team", though there are no hints or further information about the identity of either team or doctor.
Kristof Aerts of the Antwerp public prosecutor's office said that "atypical prescribing behaviour" on behalf of the doctor came up during the investigation.
"During the investigation, atypical prescribing behaviour by the GP was noticed, and there could be a possibility of doping practices," Aerts said, according to a report by Het Laatste Nieuws.
"The investigators of the Antwerp Federal Judicial Police collected information during the house searches that will be analysed in the next phase."
