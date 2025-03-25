Belgian police conduct raids in investigation centred on doctor with links to cycling team

Three houses raided last week amid 'atypical prescribing behaviour' and 'possibility of doping practices' by doctor

This photograph taken on July 5, 2024, shows anti-doping testing kit materials displayed at the International Testing Agency (ITA) testing facility inside a truck at the finish line of the 7th stage of the 111th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 25,3 km individual time trial between Nuits-Saint-Georges and Gevrey-Chambertin. The overall leader yellow jersey rider and stage winner are systematically summoned to be tested for doping after the day&#039;s stage, along with any rider selected by ITA based on performance or intelligence from the organisation&#039;s investigative department. A chaperon escorts the rider to the facility where a supervised urine sample is collected for testing. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
ITA anti-doping testing materials pictured during the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgian police conducted raids on three houses in Herentals last Thursday as part of an investigation into a doctor suspected of malpractice and doping practices.

The investigation, led by the Antwerp Federal Judicial Police, is focussed on a GP based in Herentals. The doctor's office was also searched as part of the raid.

