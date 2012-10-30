Belgian cyclist Cuylits dies after Tour du Faso
Cardiac arrest reportedly cause of death
Former Landbouwkrediet-Colnago rider Gunther Cuylits has died after suffering what is believed to be a cardiac arrest hours after completing the 10-stage Tour du Faso on Sunday. The 37-year-old Cuylits had finished the famous African race in 8th-place overall when he reportedly collapsed at a restaurant shortly following the winners ceremony.
Cuylits was rushed to a nearby medical facility by the management of the Ludo Peeters Cycling Team where he was pronounced dead according to a statement. It was Cuylit's fourth participation at the Tour, having won stages in 2003 and 2004. He was unable to win a stage at the 2012 edition however, he did achieve a third-place finish on stage 2. He leaves behind a wife and two children.
"The Belgian rider Cuylits Gunther died in Ouagadougou following a cardiac arrest on the night of October 28-29, 2012 at 23 hours 45 after the closing ceremony of the Tour du Faso where he was present," said the release from the Ministry of Sports and Recreation.
"It's a shame he left so, because he was a great athlete who animated the Tour du Faso. said national technical director of Burkina cycling, Sawadogo Martin to LeFaso. "It is a great loss for the Tour du Faso, Africa and Belgian cycling."
Cyclingnews extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Cuylits.
