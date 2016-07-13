Behind the scenes with Etixx-QuickStep at the Tour de France - InCycle Episode 18 - Video
Catching up with Giro Rosa winner Megan Guarnier and balancing track and road with Kirsten Wild
In Episode 18 of the InCycle video series, the crew catches up with Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) to chat about her recent win at the Giro Rosa. "It's really special to win, I would say, the premiere women's stage race," she says.
The crew also goes behind the scenes with Etixx-QuickStep as the team navigates the 2016 Tour de France. The Belgian squad has earned one stage win with Marcel Kittel, now they're lining up Dan Martin, currently third overall, for a run at the Alps.
The episode continues with Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products), who talks about striking a balance between road and track racing.
"I used to think that I was really slow because I never won a sprint," she says of her early career.
As always, the episode begins with the news and gossip from the Tour de France peloton in "The Leadout".
