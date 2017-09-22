Behind the scenes at the UCI election and why Cookson really lost - Podcast
Time trial wrap-up with Froome and Dumoulin
In this episode of the Cyclingnews podcast we take you inside the UCI Congress at the World Championships in Bergen on a day that saw David Lappartient crush Brian Cookson 37-8 in the presidential election.
Related Articles
Froome: Dumoulin was the strongest rider out there
Dumoulin makes history as first Dutch men's time trial world champion
Cookson versus Lappartient: A race too close to call?
David Lappartient elected UCI President
Lappartient: I expected over 30 votes
It was a dramatic day of huge significance for the sport and we speak exclusively to both men just after the vote. We also share with you our insight and knowledge of how the voting played out; we analyse where Cookson lost the election; where Lappartient gained support and what this could mean for the future of cycling.
We then go back to Wednesday's time trial and look back at Tom Dumoulin's incredible in. We hear from the new world champion, and Chris Froome about bike changes, the course, and the day's action.
To subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast, click here
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy