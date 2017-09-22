Behind the scenes at the UCI election and why Cookson really lost - Podcast

David Lappartient shakes hands with Brian Cookson (Image credit: SWPix/UCI)

In this episode of the Cyclingnews podcast we take you inside the UCI Congress at the World Championships in Bergen on a day that saw David Lappartient crush Brian Cookson 37-8 in the presidential election.

It was a dramatic day of huge significance for the sport and we speak exclusively to both men just after the vote. We also share with you our insight and knowledge of how the voting played out; we analyse where Cookson lost the election; where Lappartient gained support and what this could mean for the future of cycling.

We then go back to Wednesday's time trial and look back at Tom Dumoulin's incredible in. We hear from the new world champion, and Chris Froome about bike changes, the course, and the day's action.

