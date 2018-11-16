Behind the scenes at Prendas Ciclismo - Podcast

Andy Storey from Prendas Ciclismo (Image credit: Prendas Ciclismo)

Founded in 1996, Prendas Ciclismo have positioned themselves as one of the premiere and unique cycling brands in the industry. As well as being supporters of the Cyclingnews podcast, they have a rich and creative history in the sport, re-producing some of the most loved and iconic jerseys, as well as establishing their own line of clothing.

In this exclusive episode of the Cyclingnews podcast, we ventured to Poole, Dorset to meet with Andy Storey, who has been with the company almost since their inception. Back in the day, Andy would produce the magazine ads for Prendas before bringing the company online, where they've created a niche for themselves.

"Were fans, and that helps," Storey tells us. "I've cycled many hours since the age of five and I cycle every day. The bike is a great thing and there's not a day that goes by when I don't ride, even if it's minus four outside and raining. It still feels great riding to work."

With a staff of four and their headquarters decked out in enough cycling memorabilia to keep fans like ourselves entertained for days, we sat with Storey - who started out as a regular Prendas customer - to talk, not just about the brand, but some of the iconic jerseys they've helped re-introduce into the sport, and find out more about the company's passion.

It's nice to have a bit of colour and bring that back into the sport. We like to offer something a little different to other companies."

The walls of their officers are decked out in posters - most of which are signed - while stacks of retro cycling magazines line the shelves.

"It all serves a purpose. We'll use them for research and finding out what logo goes where, and it what season. There are so many reasons why people like the jerseys we produce but the simplicity is that we pick the jerseys based on what we like the look of.