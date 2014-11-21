Behind The Barriers TV: Jingle Cross Day 3

Image 1 of 4 McFadden flashes a winner's smile after her win (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 2 of 4 Courtenay McFadden takes the win with Katerina Nash trying to close the gap (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 3 of 4 Courtenay McFadden took advantage of Nash's mechanical issues, and surged into the lead with one lap to go (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 4 of 4 Jamie Driscoll solos in to take the win on Sunday (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)

James Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement) won the last day of the three-day Jingle Cross on Sunday in Iowa, beating Canadian Michael van den Ham (Trek Red Truck) and Kerry Werner (Optum).

“It might have been a race of attrition," Driscoll said. "I think the only people who were racing today had been racing all weekend. I was competing against those people and was the strongest out of them."

Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital) took a well-deserved win during the elite women's race finale. She won by six seconds ahead of Katerina Nash (Luna), who won the first two rounds, and by 41 seconds ahead of Sunny Gilbert (Michelob Ultra/Big Shark).

“I tried to stay as smooth as possible because I think everyone was having issues clipping into their pedals," McFadden said. "I caught Maghalie [Rochette] at the bottom of the hill because she couldn’t get clipped in. I just kept going and it looked like Katerina was gone but on the last lap up the hill everyone was saying that she couldn’t get into her pedals … I tried to hammer as hard as I could until the end and hold her off, and I did.”

In the latest video from Behind The Barriers TV, watch highlights from the elite women’s and men’s races along with interviews with the winners and podium finishers.