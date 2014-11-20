Behind the Barriers TV: Jingle Cross day 1

Ben Berden flies over a barrier (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)

The opening day of the Jingle Cross three-day UCI cyclo-cross weekend saw the first victory for Ben Berden since 2013. The Belgian who rides for Raleigh-Clement, escaped with his teammate Jamey Driscoll and left the rest of the field behind in the icy cold night time race.

In the Behind the Barriers coverage you can also see how handily Luna's Katerina Nash dismantled the women's field, but had to contend with a dogged performance by Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital/American Classic).

You can see the full coverage in the video below, now broken up into chapters for easier browsing.

