Behind the Barriers TV: Derby City Cup 2

Image 1 of 3 Danny Summerhill (K-Edge Felt) gets his second win in as many days (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 3 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) sweeps the Derby City Cup weekend (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 3 Nicole Duke (Marin Spy) was extremely happy with her result today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

The second day of racing at the Derby City Cup was another chance for former junior world champion silver medalist Danny Summerhill to demonstrate that his cyclo-cross chops were back up to top form.

The K-Edge/Felt rider once again out-sprinted his competitors, this time Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) and Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy/Scott), to add another check mark in the win column.

In the women's race, it was once again Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) who dominated, but the Czech rider had to first distance Rachel Lloyd (California GIant/Specialized) and hold off the chase from Caroline Mani (Raleigh-Clement).

The fight for fourth place provided some exciting action, with Nicole Duke (Marin/Spy) putting in a spectacular final lap to come in just off the podium.