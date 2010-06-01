Begy, Bell, English to race Mawson Mountain Bike Marathon

Andrew Fellows races to a win in stage 2. (Image credit: Emily Dimozantos)

The Kona Mawson MTB Marathon is Australia's newest cross country endurance mountain bike challenge. Set for June 8-12, it is attracting international and domestic elite mountain bikers, with all eyes on South Australia's famous backyard - the Flinders Ranges.

Participants will complete the 360km route along the iconic Mawson Trail from Blinman to Melrose - amongst them former World Champion and two-time American national champion, Cristina Begy from Hawaii.

"It is going to be an amazing adventure, and I am happy to be amongst the first riders to experience it!" said Begy.

A field of Australian elite riders is lining up next to Begy to grab a share of the AUS$30,000 prize pool, with a first prize of up to $8,000 for the winning non-stop duo that records fastest team overall. For example, professional endurance rider Andrew Bell from Team Kona will be teaming up with current 2009 World 24Hr Solo champion Jason English.

The inaugural Kona Mawson MTB Marathon will be filmed for an hour-long documentary scheduled for global TV broadcast, exposing the Flinders Ranges to over 200 million households around the world.

"Bicycle SA is passionate about developing endurance riding events in the State and this particular marathon format is a first," said says Christian Haag, CEO of Bicycle SA. "We are seeing significant interest not just from local riders, but from both interstate and overseas. A combination of the majestic beauty of the Flinders Ranges and the opportunity to share in the over $30,000 cash and prizes pool will support the production and distribution of our documentary to provide a much needed boost for tourism to the region,"

The event will finish on Saturday, June 12 in Melrose at the foot of Mount Remarkable, where riders can join the annual Melrose Fat Tyre Festival.

For more information, visit www.bikesa.asn.au