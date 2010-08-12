Beer brothers lead Swiss downhillers at mountain bike worlds
Selection of downhill team completes Swiss roster
The Swiss Cycling Federation selected its final riders for the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, Canada, on September 1-5.
Brothers Nick and Marcel Beer will compete in the elite men's downhill while Emile Siegenthaler will race in the elite women's category. The Swiss are also sending two junior men: Freddy Hunziker and Marius Paccolat.
The Swiss cross country and four cross riders were previously selected.
Swiss National Team for the 2010 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships
Downhill
Elite men
Nick Beer
Marcel Beer
Elite women
Emile Siegenthaler
Junior men
Freddy Hunziker
Marius Paccolat
