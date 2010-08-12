Beer brothers lead Swiss downhillers at mountain bike worlds

Emille Siegenthaler (Scott) races to a top ten finish. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

The Swiss Cycling Federation selected its final riders for the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, Canada, on September 1-5.

Brothers Nick and Marcel Beer will compete in the elite men's downhill while Emile Siegenthaler will race in the elite women's category. The Swiss are also sending two junior men: Freddy Hunziker and Marius Paccolat.

The Swiss cross country and four cross riders were previously selected.

Swiss National Team for the 2010 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships

Downhill

Elite men

Nick Beer

Marcel Beer

Elite women

Emile Siegenthaler

Junior men

Freddy Hunziker

Marius Paccolat