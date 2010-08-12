Trending

Beer brothers lead Swiss downhillers at mountain bike worlds

Selection of downhill team completes Swiss roster

Emille Siegenthaler (Scott) races to a top ten finish.

Emille Siegenthaler (Scott) races to a top ten finish.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

The Swiss Cycling Federation selected its final riders for the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, Canada, on September 1-5.

Related Articles

Kabush and Pendrel lead Canadian team to mountain bike worlds

US team selected for mountain bike marathon worlds

Peat leads British team to mountain bike worlds

Schurter leads powerful Swiss team to mountain bike worlds

Brothers Nick and Marcel Beer will compete in the elite men's downhill while Emile Siegenthaler will race in the elite women's category. The Swiss are also sending two junior men: Freddy Hunziker and Marius Paccolat.

The Swiss cross country and four cross riders were previously selected.

Swiss National Team for the 2010 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships

Downhill

Elite men
Nick Beer
Marcel Beer

Elite women
Emile Siegenthaler

Junior men
Freddy Hunziker
Marius Paccolat