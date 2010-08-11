Schurter leads powerful Swiss team to mountain bike worlds

Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) leading a climb on lap three (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Swiss Cycling has selected 30 cross country and four cross riders for the Swiss National Team heading to the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships on September 1-5. The worlds will be held in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, Canada.

Current World Champion Nino Schurter will be going for his second consecutive title. He'll be joined by former World Champion Christoph Sauser, Lukas Flückiger, Fabian Giger, Martin Gujan, Ralph Näf and recent World Cup winner Florian Vogel.

On the women's side, European cross country champion Katrin Leumann will lead a strong team including newly crowned marathon World Champion Esther Süss, World Cup round winner Nathalie Schneitter and Sarah Koba and Marielle Saner-Guinchard.

The Swiss team often excels in international-level men's and women's individual cross country events at the junior, U23 and elite levels, and after winning the European Championship in July, it is also a favorite for the team relay at worlds.

Not as well known for its four cross accomplishments, the Swiss team will send two men and one woman: David Graf, Roger Rinderknecht and Lucia Oetjen for that event.

The downhill roster is still pending following the European Championships this past weekend.

Swiss National Team for the 2010 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships

Cross Country

Elite men

Lukas Flückiger

Fabian Giger

Martin Gujan

Ralph Näf

Christoph Sauser

Nino Schurter

Florian Vogel

Elite women

Katrin Leumann

Sarah Koba

Marielle Saner-Guinchard

Nathalie Schneitter

Esther Süss

Under 23 men

Severin Disch

Mathias Flückiger

Martin Fanger

Patrik Gallati

Thomas Litscher

Pascal Meyer

Under 23 women

Michelle Hediger

Vivienne Meyer

Kathrin Stirnemann

Junior women

Jolanda Neff

Vania Schumacher

Junior men

Claude Koster

Fabian Paumann

Stefan Peter

Roger Walder

Four cross

Elite men

David Graf

Roger Rinderknecht

Elite women

Lucia Oetjen