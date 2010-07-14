US team selected for mountain bike marathon worlds

Image 1 of 4 Burke Swindlehurst riding himself onto the podium. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 4 Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon) is excited to make the 2010 US marathon world championship team. (Image credit: Team Topeak-Ergon) Image 3 of 4 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) seemed to get faster as the race went on. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 4 Krista Park (Incycle/Cannondale) hammers toward third place. (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com)

Two men and two women will represent the United States at the mountain bike marathon World Championships in St. Wendel, Germany on August 8, 2010.

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) and Burke Swindlehurst (Team Give-Blackbottoms) will compete in the men's race. Bishop is a former US marathon National Champion, and he placed fourth at this year's event at the Firecracker 50 over the Fourth of July. Swindlehurst finished one place behind him, in fifth.

Krista Park (Cannondale-Incycle.com) qualified automatically for the women's squad with a third place finish at this year's nationals. Discretionary selection Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon) will join her in suiting up for the US after placing eighth at nationals and winning the Baily Hundo Marathon.

“I first saw that I was officially selected for worlds while sitting on the runway coming back from the Cascade CreamPuff 100 and started hyperventilating and getting choked up in my tiny airplane seat," said Looney after being named to the team for the first time. "Having the opportunity to compete at the Marathon World Championships is my greatest accomplishment in cycling, and it will be another huge step in my development as a younger endurance rider. I feel honored to represent my country, my team, my friends and followers, and my sponsors."

Both the men and the women will contest a 107km race.

US Team for Mountain Bike Marathon World Championships

Men

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing)

Burke Swindelhurst (Team Give-Blackbottoms)

Women

Krista Park (Cannondale-Incycle.com)

Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon)