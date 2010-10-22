Becker, Swart join HTC women's team

Image 1 of 2 Carla Swart (Lees-McRae College) was a big part of her team's season win (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 2 of 2 Race winner, Charlotte Becker (Cervelo Test Team) on the podium (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

The HTC-Highroad women's team added two new talents to its 2011 roster: German champion Charlotte Becker and the young South African talent Carla Swart.

Becker, 28, had a successful 2010 road season, adding victory in the Spanish World Cup race, GP Ciudad de Valladolid to her German road race title and silver medal in the national time trial championship.

"I am happy that I have the chance to ride with HTC-Highroad," said Becker "I think it's a great team, and it has been a long-time dream for me to ride for this team. I had a good season this year and signing on with HTC-Highroad is the perfect conclusion. I hope that I will be a helpful part of the 2011 season."

"Charlotte will be important to our team's success since she will strengthen our classics squad and our time trials," commented Sports Director Ronny Lauke. "She is top ten in the world ranking, and she still has a lot of potential for future success."

Swart, 22, is a South African citizen, but has been demonstrating her multi-disciplinary talents in the US, where she attended Lees McRae college. She's won collegiate titles in road, mountain bike, cyclo-cross and track, and placed in the top 10 in the 2010 UCI World Road Championships in Melbourne.

"I'm thrilled to join this team, with its veteran riders and all the team has to offer. It's a great opportunity and I look forward to contributing to the team's success in 2011," said Swart.

