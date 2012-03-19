Basso fit to start in Catalunya

Image 1 of 3 Ivan Basso (Liquigas Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Ivan Basso (Liquigas) after his crash on stage 2 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) has recovered from a nasty fall at Paris-Nice earlier this month and has won his fitness battle to be on the start line at the Volta a Catalunya this afternoon. The two-time Giro d'Italia winner finished in seventh place at the Volta a Catalunya last year and will be hoping for another consistent effort over the course of the next week.

Basso suffered a crash on the second stage of Paris-Nice on March 5, suffering injuries to his ribs. He battled on through to the sixth stage but ultimately succumbed to the pain and pulled out of the race 100km into the stage. Medics and team bosses feared that Basso's ribs may have been fractured, but that is fortunately not the case. Now, after a period of rest, he is ready for the challenge of the Volta a Catalunya - but admits that he has one eye on the Giro and will be using this event to get some miles under his belt.

"Along with the team, I have confirmed my presence in Catalunya," Basso said. "The current situation allows me to be competitive for the general classification, but for the preparation it is important to build up miles in the race. the first goal is to not be bothered by my ribs and then grow along the way. This is the time to grit your teeth and think of the Giro d'Italia."