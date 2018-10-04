Bassetti and Schneider take final Bell Lap titles
Consistent performances top Cyclingnews' season-long criterium series
Consistent performances lifted Samuel Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) and Samantha Schneider (IsCorp Pro Cycling) to the top of the final standings for Cyclingnews' The Bell Lap, a 16-day, 19-race season-long series comprised of the top criterium races in the US.
Bassetti topped Shane Kline (SmartStop Self Storage) by seven points and third-placed Eric Young (Rally Cycling) by 11. Scott Law (Elevate KHS Pro Cycling) was fourth, followed by John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel).
Schneider dominated the women's rankings, beating runner-up and teammate Josie Talbot by 90 points. Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco-SVB) took third, 116 points in arrears. Georgia Baker (Fearless Femme Racing) was fourth, followed by Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom-van Dessel) in fifth.
Schneider took the series lead in the opening event at the Athens Twilight Criterium but then lost it briefly to Baker when she skipped round 2 at the Rochester Twilight Criterium, slipping to third behind Talbot.
Schneider retook the lead with a win in round 3 at the Winston-Salem Classic and then held it from there, adding victories at the Harlem Skyscraper Classic and the Boise Twilight Criterium to seal the deal.
The men's series started with Murphy in the lead after he took out the opening round at Athens. Jeff Schiller (To Wheels) was the next rider in the hot seat after winning in Rochester, and a win from Rally Cycling's Colin Joyce at the Winston-Salem Classic lifted him briefly into the lead.
Kline's victory at the Tour of Somerville during round 4 pushed him up into the lead. The SmartStop rider's spell at the top of the rankings was also short-lived, because Murphy was ready to challenge him again.
Murphy retook the lead thanks to solid performances in the Armed Forces Cycling Classic weekend, where the Holowesko-Citadel rider was fourth in the Clarendon Cup but made the podium the next day in the Crystal Cup, coming a close second to Cory Williams (Elevate-KHS).
But that was Murphy's last trip to The Bell Lap races, and a podium performance from Bassetti at the USA Cycling Pro Road Race Championships criterium, where he finished third behind Rally Cycling's Ty Magner and Eric Young, lifted him into the lead for good. Six more points at the Boise Twilight Criterium secured Bassetti's final advantage.
Cyclingnews The Bell Lap Final Standings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|76
|pts
|2
|Shane Kline (Smartstop Self Storage)
|69
|3
|Eric Young (Rally Cycling)
|65
|4
|Scott Law (Elevate KHS Pro Cycling)
|56
|5
|John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team)
|55
|6
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|49
|7
|Daniel Holloway (Texas Roadhouse)
|47
|8
|Tyler Magner (Rally Cycling)
|43
|9
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling)
|43
|10
|Kevin Goguen (CRCA/Jamison Capital - Cannonda)
|40
|11
|Scott McGill (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|39
|12
|Eric Marcotte (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team)
|33
|13
|Pier Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)
|33
|14
|Justin Williams (Williams Racing)
|29
|15
|Eric Brunner (303 Project)
|28
|16
|Ulises Castillo (Jelly Belly P B Maxxis)
|28
|17
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling Inc.)
|26
|18
|Griffin Easter (303 Project)
|25
|19
|Noah Granigan (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
|25
|20
|Adam Carr (Team Skyline)
|25
|21
|Colin Strickland (Meteor X Giordana Racing)
|25
|22
|Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)
|25
|23
|Cory Williams (Elevate/KHS)
|25
|24
|Jeff Schiller (Towheelsepicsportsperformanceay)
|25
|25
|Gage Hecht (Aevolo Cycling)
|25
|26
|Zach Allison
|25
|27
|Philip Short (Nine Lives Carbon Repair)
|24
|28
|Michael Jones (Nalgene - Sager Beer Works)
|20
|29
|Stalin Quiterio (Crca/dave Jordan Racing)
|20
|30
|Michael Margarite (CRCA/The Weather Channel)
|18
|31
|Justin Poulson
|18
|32
|Cory Lockwood (Project Echelon Racing)
|18
|33
|Bryan Gomez (Holowesko-Citadel | Arapahoe)
|18
|34
|Cesar Marte (EDA-Evolution Cycling Team)
|18
|35
|Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)
|18
|36
|Quinten Kirby (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
|18
|37
|Florenz Knauer (Hermann Radsport)
|18
|38
|Brandon Feehery (Bare Racing)
|16
|39
|James Hilyer (Los Angeles Bicycle Club)
|16
|40
|Tom Gibbons (Automatic Endurance)
|16
|41
|Brad Huff (Rally Cycling)
|15
|42
|Geno Villafano (CCAP)
|15
|42
|Andrew Goessling
|15
|44
|Cesar Serna (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|15
|45
|Daniel Summerhill (Texas Roadhouse)
|15
|46
|Frank Travieso (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team)
|15
|47
|Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle)
|15
|48
|Winston David (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)
|15
|49
|Emile Jean (Silber Pro Cycling)
|15
|50
|Imeh Nsek (Aevolo Cycling)
|15
|51
|Luke Mudgway (H&R Block Pro Racing)
|14
|52
|Samuel Grove (Los Angeles Bicycle Club)
|14
|53
|Hugo Scala Jr (Matrix RBM)
|14
|54
|Joe Lewis (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p)
|14
|55
|Sam Rosenholtz
|13
|56
|Tyler Locke
|12
|57
|Henning Bommel (radsport.land)
|12
|58
|Adam de Vos (Rally Cycling)
|12
|59
|Alex Mclaughlin (Butcherbox Cycling)
|12
|60
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Devo)
|12
|61
|Kevin Mullervy (Team Clif Bar)
|12
|62
|Lachlan Norris (United HealthCare Pro Cycling)
|12
|63
|Connor Sallee (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)
|11
|64
|Curtis White (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|10
|65
|Rafael Adolfo German Meran (EDA Evolution Cycling Team)
|10
|66
|Garrett Hankins
|10
|67
|Alberto Rafael Ramos Vargas (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team)
|10
|68
|Derek Gee (Team RaceClean)
|10
|69
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Team Inteja-DCT)
|10
|70
|Kurt Penno (Toronto Hustle)
|10
|71
|Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|9
|72
|Johnny Mitchell
|8
|73
|Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)
|8
|74
|Emile Abraham (NGCA Elite p/b Tyler Perry Stud)
|8
|75
|Hamzah Eastman (Team Alanis)
|8
|76
|Kent Ross (Hedrick Racing)
|8
|77
|Lachlan Holliday (Piedmont College)
|8
|78
|Evan Burtnik (Team RaceClean)
|8
|79
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (United HealthCare Pro Cycling)
|8
|80
|Corey Davis (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)
|6
|81
|Stephen Hall (Maloja Pushbikers)
|6
|82
|Conor Mullervy
|6
|83
|Cameron Ivory (GPM-Stulz Australia)
|6
|84
|Akil Campbell (Ngca Elite P/b Tyler Perry Stud)
|6
|85
|Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team)
|6
|86
|Danick Vandale (Silber Pro Cycling)
|6
|87
|David Gabburo (Amore & Vita - Prodir)
|6
|88
|Kevin Girkins (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|6
|89
|Brendan Rhim (Holowesko-Citadel)
|6
|90
|Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
|5
|91
|Wes Kline (Doylestown Bike Works)
|4
|92
|Gavin Murray
|4
|93
|Cooper Willsey
|4
|94
|Fabian Lienhard (Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe)
|4
|95
|Oliver Flautt (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)
|4
|96
|Stephen Keeping (Probaclac/Devinci)
|4
|97
|Hendrick Pineda (Probaclac/Devinci)
|4
|98
|David Dawson (Team Skyline)
|3
|99
|Jared Babek (Team GPOA)
|2
|100
|Joshua Carling
|2
|101
|John Heinlein III (Borah Factory Racing)
|2
|102
|Hugo Velasquez (Montecci)
|2
|103
|Jonah Mead-VanCort (Ccb Foundation - Sicleri)
|2
|104
|Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling Inc.)
|2
|105
|Maxx Chance (303 Project)
|2
|106
|Mitchell Ketler (Applewood Garneau p/b Smart Savvy+)
|2
|107
|John Borstelmann (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
|2
|108
|Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|1
|109
|Ben Marshall
|1
|110
|Austin Gomes (Project Echelon Racing)
|1
|111
|Carlos Tejeda (Verrazano Team Racing)
|1
|112
|Declan Irvine (Devo Tnn)
|1
|113
|Eder Frayre (Elevate/KHS)
|1
|114
|Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Pro Cycling)
|188
|pts
|2
|Josie Talbot (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
|98
|3
|Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco-SVB)
|72
|4
|Georgia Baker (Fearless Femme Racing/Altamira)
|70
|5
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom/van Dessel)
|65
|6
|Valentina Scandolara (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|60
|7
|Alison Jackson (TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
|56
|8
|Leigh Ann Ganzar (Wolfpack P/B Hyperthreads)
|52
|9
|Harriet Owen (Hagens-Berman/Supermint)
|52
|10
|Laura Jorgensen (Feed Hungry Kids Project Women)
|52
|11
|Skylar Schneider (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)
|45
|12
|Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)
|45
|13
|Peta Mullens (Hagens Berman Supermint)
|45
|14
|Caroline Baur (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
|44
|15
|Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling)
|43
|16
|Lily Williams (Hagens Berman supermint)
|41
|17
|Jennifer Luebke (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|40
|18
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Colavita-Bialetti Racing)
|31
|19
|Emma Bast (Levine Law Group P/b Huseby)
|26
|20
|Colleen Gulick (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team)
|26
|21
|Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|25
|22
|Kristina Clonan (Fearless Femme Racing)
|25
|23
|Jennifer Valente (Twenty20)
|25
|24
|Tina Pic (Colavita-bialetti Pro Cycling)
|24
|25
|Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman Supermint)
|24
|26
|Yussely Mendivil Soto (Iscorp Pro Cycling)
|24
|27
|Ingrid Drexel (TIBCO-SVB)
|24
|28
|Marie Soleil Blais (Indépendant)
|20
|29
|Sharlotte Lucas (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|19
|30
|Rachel Langdon (Gray Goat Mobile Bullseye Total)
|18
|31
|Katie Clouse (DNA Cycling Team)
|18
|32
|Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team)
|18
|33
|Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling)
|18
|34
|Kelly Catlin (Rally Cycling)
|18
|35
|Julie Kuleicza (Hagens-Berman/Supermint)
|16
|36
|Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb)
|15
|37
|Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme)
|15
|38
|Miriam Brouwer (Cyclery Racing)
|15
|39
|Deborah Leedale-Brown (Team Eps-m3 p/b Brielle Cyclery)
|12
|40
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|12
|41
|Gillian Ellsay (Rally Cycling)
|12
|42
|Lauretta Hanson (UnitedHealthcare)
|12
|43
|Kristen Arnold (The Meteor-Intelligentisa)
|12
|44
|Joanie Caron (Crit Nasty)
|10
|45
|Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb)
|10
|46
|Jessie Hodges (ISCorp powered by Progess Software)
|10
|47
|Kyrstin Bluhm (Papa Johns)
|10
|48
|Masha Schneider (CRCA-e2value)
|10
|49
|Maggie Coles Lyster (TaG Cycling)
|10
|50
|Brenna Wrye- Simpson (LA Sweat)
|10
|51
|Daniela Cristine Lionco (ABEC/Rio Claro)
|8
|52
|Jessica Mundy (The Meteor-Intelligentsia)
|8
|53
|Alijah Beatty (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team)
|8
|54
|Nicola Macdonald (Fearless Femme Racing)
|8
|55
|Shelby Reynolds (Monster Media Elite Women)
|8
|56
|Summer Moak (Rally Cycling)
|8
|57
|Emily Newsom (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
|8
|58
|Courteney Lowe (Feed Hungry Kids Project)
|6
|59
|Rachel Canning
|6
|60
|Lisa Cordova (Cyclesport Specialized p b Musc)
|6
|61
|Melanie Wong (Point S Auto Nokian Tyres Racin)
|6
|62
|Charlotte Culver (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|6
|63
|Chelsea Knapp (CycleWeRX)
|6
|64
|Dori Buckethal (Nsmi Racing)
|6
|65
|Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling)
|6
|66
|Esther Meisels (Point S Nokian)
|6
|67
|Jennifer Caicedo (Palmetto State Medical Cycling)
|5
|68
|Emily Spence (Gray Goat Mobile)
|4
|69
|Ainhoa Perez-Diez (NSMI RACING)
|4
|70
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Cyclery Racing)
|4
|71
|Kat Sweatt (Mellow Mushroom p/b Van Dessel)
|4
|72
|Lori Romero (High Gear-Trek-WW)
|4
|73
|Nicolle Bruderer (TIBCO-SVB)
|4
|74
|Devaney Collier (Cyclery Racing)
|4
|75
|Haley Gill (Rise Racing)
|4
|76
|Daphne Karagianis (The Meteor Intelligentsia)
|2
|77
|Anna Christian (Iamere Cycles)
|2
|78
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Fearless Femme Racing/Altamira)
|2
|79
|Emily Flynn (Cyclery Racing)
|2
|80
|Flavia Oliveria (Fearless Femme Racing)
|2
|81
|Michaela Drummond (DNA Cycling Team)
|2
|82
|Raphaele Lemieux (Independent)
|2
|83
|Janna Gillick (Glotman Simpson Racing)
|2
|84
|Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista)
|1
|85
|Elspeth Huyett (Mathletes Racing)
|1
|86
|Nicole Mertz (THE METEOR INTELLIGENTSIA)
|1
|87
|Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling)
|1
|88
|Heidi Franz (Rally Cycling)
|1
