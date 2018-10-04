Bassetti and Schneider take final Bell Lap titles

Trending

The Bell Lap series on Cyclingnews

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Sam Bassetti (Elevate-KHS) checks out the guitar he got for first place at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic on May 28, 2018 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Pro Cycling) takes the win! Congrats to Iscorp Pro Cycling Team as they sweep the top spots. Second place:Yussely Mendivil Soto, Third place: Caroline Baur

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Samantha Schneider (ISCorp) wins the criterium

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Sam Bassetti (Elevate-KHS) wins the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic on May 28, 2018 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Consistent performances lifted Samuel Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) and Samantha Schneider (IsCorp Pro Cycling) to the top of the final standings for Cyclingnews' The Bell Lap, a 16-day, 19-race season-long series comprised of the top criterium races in the US.

Bassetti topped Shane Kline (SmartStop Self Storage) by seven points and third-placed Eric Young (Rally Cycling) by 11. Scott Law (Elevate KHS Pro Cycling) was fourth, followed by John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel).

Schneider dominated the women's rankings, beating runner-up and teammate Josie Talbot by 90 points. Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco-SVB) took third, 116 points in arrears. Georgia Baker (Fearless Femme Racing) was fourth, followed by Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom-van Dessel) in fifth.

Schneider took the series lead in the opening event at the Athens Twilight Criterium but then lost it briefly to Baker when she skipped round 2 at the Rochester Twilight Criterium, slipping to third behind Talbot.

Schneider retook the lead with a win in round 3 at the Winston-Salem Classic and then held it from there, adding victories at the Harlem Skyscraper Classic and the Boise Twilight Criterium to seal the deal.

The men's series started with Murphy in the lead after he took out the opening round at Athens. Jeff Schiller (To Wheels) was the next rider in the hot seat after winning in Rochester, and a win from Rally Cycling's Colin Joyce at the Winston-Salem Classic lifted him briefly into the lead.

Kline's victory at the Tour of Somerville during round 4 pushed him up into the lead. The SmartStop rider's spell at the top of the rankings was also short-lived, because Murphy was ready to challenge him again. 

Murphy retook the lead thanks to solid performances in the Armed Forces Cycling Classic weekend, where the Holowesko-Citadel rider was fourth in the Clarendon Cup but made the podium the next day in the Crystal Cup, coming a close second to Cory Williams (Elevate-KHS).

But that was Murphy's last trip to The Bell Lap races, and a podium performance from Bassetti at the USA Cycling Pro Road Race Championships criterium, where he finished third behind Rally Cycling's Ty Magner and Eric Young, lifted him into the lead for good. Six more points at the Boise Twilight Criterium secured Bassetti's final advantage.

Cyclingnews The Bell Lap Final Standings

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)76pts
2Shane Kline (Smartstop Self Storage)69
3Eric Young (Rally Cycling)65
4Scott Law (Elevate KHS Pro Cycling)56
5John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team)55
6Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)49
7Daniel Holloway (Texas Roadhouse)47
8Tyler Magner (Rally Cycling)43
9Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling)43
10Kevin Goguen (CRCA/Jamison Capital - Cannonda)40
11Scott McGill (Gateway Harley-Davidson)39
12Eric Marcotte (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team)33
13Pier Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)33
14Justin Williams (Williams Racing)29
15Eric Brunner (303 Project)28
16Ulises Castillo (Jelly Belly P B Maxxis)28
17Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling Inc.)26
18Griffin Easter (303 Project)25
19Noah Granigan (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)25
20Adam Carr (Team Skyline)25
21Colin Strickland (Meteor X Giordana Racing)25
22Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)25
23Cory Williams (Elevate/KHS)25
24Jeff Schiller (Towheelsepicsportsperformanceay)25
25Gage Hecht (Aevolo Cycling)25
26Zach Allison25
27Philip Short (Nine Lives Carbon Repair)24
28Michael Jones (Nalgene - Sager Beer Works)20
29Stalin Quiterio (Crca/dave Jordan Racing)20
30Michael Margarite (CRCA/The Weather Channel)18
31Justin Poulson18
32Cory Lockwood (Project Echelon Racing)18
33Bryan Gomez (Holowesko-Citadel | Arapahoe)18
34Cesar Marte (EDA-Evolution Cycling Team)18
35Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)18
36Quinten Kirby (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)18
37Florenz Knauer (Hermann Radsport)18
38Brandon Feehery (Bare Racing)16
39James Hilyer (Los Angeles Bicycle Club)16
40Tom Gibbons (Automatic Endurance)16
41Brad Huff (Rally Cycling)15
42Geno Villafano (CCAP)15
42Andrew Goessling15
44Cesar Serna (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)15
45Daniel Summerhill (Texas Roadhouse)15
46Frank Travieso (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team)15
47Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle)15
48Winston David (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)15
49Emile Jean (Silber Pro Cycling)15
50Imeh Nsek (Aevolo Cycling)15
51Luke Mudgway (H&R Block Pro Racing)14
52Samuel Grove (Los Angeles Bicycle Club)14
53Hugo Scala Jr (Matrix RBM)14
54Joe Lewis (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p)14
55Sam Rosenholtz13
56Tyler Locke12
57Henning Bommel (radsport.land)12
58Adam de Vos (Rally Cycling)12
59Alex Mclaughlin (Butcherbox Cycling)12
60Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Devo)12
61Kevin Mullervy (Team Clif Bar)12
62Lachlan Norris (United HealthCare Pro Cycling)12
63Connor Sallee (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)11
64Curtis White (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)10
65Rafael Adolfo German Meran (EDA Evolution Cycling Team)10
66Garrett Hankins10
67Alberto Rafael Ramos Vargas (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team)10
68Derek Gee (Team RaceClean)10
69Diego Milan Jimenez (Team Inteja-DCT)10
70Kurt Penno (Toronto Hustle)10
71Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson)9
72Johnny Mitchell8
73Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)8
74Emile Abraham (NGCA Elite p/b Tyler Perry Stud)8
75Hamzah Eastman (Team Alanis)8
76Kent Ross (Hedrick Racing)8
77Lachlan Holliday (Piedmont College)8
78Evan Burtnik (Team RaceClean)8
79Lucas Sebastian Haedo (United HealthCare Pro Cycling)8
80Corey Davis (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)6
81Stephen Hall (Maloja Pushbikers)6
82Conor Mullervy6
83Cameron Ivory (GPM-Stulz Australia)6
84Akil Campbell (Ngca Elite P/b Tyler Perry Stud)6
85Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team)6
86Danick Vandale (Silber Pro Cycling)6
87David Gabburo (Amore & Vita - Prodir)6
88Kevin Girkins (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)6
89Brendan Rhim (Holowesko-Citadel)6
90Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)5
91Wes Kline (Doylestown Bike Works)4
92Gavin Murray4
93Cooper Willsey4
94Fabian Lienhard (Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe)4
95Oliver Flautt (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)4
96Stephen Keeping (Probaclac/Devinci)4
97Hendrick Pineda (Probaclac/Devinci)4
98David Dawson (Team Skyline)3
99Jared Babek (Team GPOA)2
100Joshua Carling2
101John Heinlein III (Borah Factory Racing)2
102Hugo Velasquez (Montecci)2
103Jonah Mead-VanCort (Ccb Foundation - Sicleri)2
104Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling Inc.)2
105Maxx Chance (303 Project)2
106Mitchell Ketler (Applewood Garneau p/b Smart Savvy+)2
107John Borstelmann (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)2
108Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon)1
109Ben Marshall1
110Austin Gomes (Project Echelon Racing)1
111Carlos Tejeda (Verrazano Team Racing)1
112Declan Irvine (Devo Tnn)1
113Eder Frayre (Elevate/KHS)1
114Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling)1

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Pro Cycling)188pts
2Josie Talbot (ISCorp Pro Cycling)98
3Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco-SVB)72
4Georgia Baker (Fearless Femme Racing/Altamira)70
5Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom/van Dessel)65
6Valentina Scandolara (Roxsolt Attaquer)60
7Alison Jackson (TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)56
8Leigh Ann Ganzar (Wolfpack P/B Hyperthreads)52
9Harriet Owen (Hagens-Berman/Supermint)52
10Laura Jorgensen (Feed Hungry Kids Project Women)52
11Skylar Schneider (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)45
12Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)45
13Peta Mullens (Hagens Berman Supermint)45
14Caroline Baur (ISCorp Pro Cycling)44
15Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling)43
16Lily Williams (Hagens Berman supermint)41
17Jennifer Luebke (Hagens Berman-Supermint)40
18Christina Gokey-Smith (Colavita-Bialetti Racing)31
19Emma Bast (Levine Law Group P/b Huseby)26
20Colleen Gulick (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team)26
21Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman-Supermint)25
22Kristina Clonan (Fearless Femme Racing)25
23Jennifer Valente (Twenty20)25
24Tina Pic (Colavita-bialetti Pro Cycling)24
25Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman Supermint)24
26Yussely Mendivil Soto (Iscorp Pro Cycling)24
27Ingrid Drexel (TIBCO-SVB)24
28Marie Soleil Blais (Indépendant)20
29Sharlotte Lucas (Roxsolt Attaquer)19
30Rachel Langdon (Gray Goat Mobile Bullseye Total)18
31Katie Clouse (DNA Cycling Team)18
32Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team)18
33Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling)18
34Kelly Catlin (Rally Cycling)18
35Julie Kuleicza (Hagens-Berman/Supermint)16
36Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb)15
37Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme)15
38Miriam Brouwer (Cyclery Racing)15
39Deborah Leedale-Brown (Team Eps-m3 p/b Brielle Cyclery)12
40Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling12
41Gillian Ellsay (Rally Cycling)12
42Lauretta Hanson (UnitedHealthcare)12
43Kristen Arnold (The Meteor-Intelligentisa)12
44Joanie Caron (Crit Nasty)10
45Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb)10
46Jessie Hodges (ISCorp powered by Progess Software)10
47Kyrstin Bluhm (Papa Johns)10
48Masha Schneider (CRCA-e2value)10
49Maggie Coles Lyster (TaG Cycling)10
50Brenna Wrye- Simpson (LA Sweat)10
51Daniela Cristine Lionco (ABEC/Rio Claro)8
52Jessica Mundy (The Meteor-Intelligentsia)8
53Alijah Beatty (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team)8
54Nicola Macdonald (Fearless Femme Racing)8
55Shelby Reynolds (Monster Media Elite Women)8
56Summer Moak (Rally Cycling)8
57Emily Newsom (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)8
58Courteney Lowe (Feed Hungry Kids Project)6
59Rachel Canning6
60Lisa Cordova (Cyclesport Specialized p b Musc)6
61Melanie Wong (Point S Auto Nokian Tyres Racin)6
62Charlotte Culver (Roxsolt Attaquer)6
63Chelsea Knapp (CycleWeRX)6
64Dori Buckethal (Nsmi Racing)6
65Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling)6
66Esther Meisels (Point S Nokian)6
67Jennifer Caicedo (Palmetto State Medical Cycling)5
68Emily Spence (Gray Goat Mobile)4
69Ainhoa Perez-Diez (NSMI RACING)4
70Annie Foreman-Mackey (Cyclery Racing)4
71Kat Sweatt (Mellow Mushroom p/b Van Dessel)4
72Lori Romero (High Gear-Trek-WW)4
73Nicolle Bruderer (TIBCO-SVB)4
74Devaney Collier (Cyclery Racing)4
75Haley Gill (Rise Racing)4
76Daphne Karagianis (The Meteor Intelligentsia)2
77Anna Christian (Iamere Cycles)2
78Ashlee Ankudinoff (Fearless Femme Racing/Altamira)2
79Emily Flynn (Cyclery Racing)2
80Flavia Oliveria (Fearless Femme Racing)2
81Michaela Drummond (DNA Cycling Team)2
82Raphaele Lemieux (Independent)2
83Janna Gillick (Glotman Simpson Racing)2
84Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista)1
85Elspeth Huyett (Mathletes Racing)1
86Nicole Mertz (THE METEOR INTELLIGENTSIA)1
87Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling)1
88Heidi Franz (Rally Cycling)1