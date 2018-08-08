Trending

Bassetti and Schneider keep Bell Lap leads after West Reading Radsport Criteriums

Carr and Clonan secure criterium victories Pennsylvania

The Bell Lap series on Cyclingnews

The Bell Lap series on Cyclingnews
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Cyclingnews' Bell Lap series continued in Pennsylvania on the weekend with the West Reading Radsport Criterium held on August 4. Adam Carr (Team Skyline) won the men's race and Kristina Clonan (Fearless Femme Racing) won the women's race, but there were no changes to the overall series standings.

Related Articles

Clonan wins West Reading Radsport women's criterium

Carr wins West Reading Radsport Criterium

Samuel Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) continues to lead the men's standings with 76 points, while Shane Kline (Smartstop Self Storage) is in second with 69 points and Eric Young (Rally Cycling) trails just four more points behind in third.

Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Pro Cycling) has a strong hold on the women's standings with 170 points, while her teammate Josie Talbot is in second place with 98 points and Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco-SVB) is in third with 72 points.

There are just two rounds remaining of the 19 event series. Next up is the Giro della Montagna (Gateway Cup) in St. Louis, Missouri, on September 2. The series will conclude and winners crowned at the Atlantic City Resurgence Fest Criterium in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on September 15.

Watch highlights from the men's and women's West Reading Radsport Criterium below. 

Reading Radsport Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Carr (Team Skyline)25pts
2Michael Margarite (CRCA/The Weather Channel)18
3Geno Villafano (CCAP)15
4Michael Jones (Nalgene - Sager Beer Works)12
5Curtis White (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)10
6Rafael Adolfo German Meran (EDA Evolution Cycling Team)8
7Stephen Hall (Maloja Pushbikers)6
8Wes Kline (Doylestown Bike Works)4
9Jared Babek (Team GPOA)2
10David Dawson (Team Skyline)1

Reading Radsport Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristina Clonan (Fearless Femme Racing)25pts
2Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom/van Dessel)18
3Katie Clouse (DNA Cycling Team)15
4Laura Jorgensen (Feed Hungry Kids Project Women)12
5Julie Kuleicza (Hagens-Berman/Supermint)10
6Daniela Cristine Lionco (ABEC/Rio Claro)8
7Courteney Lowe (Feed Hungry Kids Project)6
8Emily Spence (Gray Goat Mobile)4
9Anna Christian (Iamere Cycles)2
10Ainhoa Perez-Diez (NSMI RACING)1

Cyclingnews Bell Lap standings after Reading Radsport Criterium (August 4)

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)76pts
2Shane Kline (Smartstop Self Storage)69
3Eric Young (Rally Cycling)65
4Scott Law (Elevate KHS Pro Cycling)56
5John Murphy (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team)55
6Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)49
7Daniel Holloway (Texas Roadhouse)47
8Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling)43
9Kevin Goguen (CRCA/Jamison Capital - Cannonda)40
10Pier Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)33
11Scott McGill (Gateway Harley-Davidson)33
12Justin Williams (Williams Racing)29
13Eric Brunner (303 Project)28
14Ulises Castillo (Jelly Belly P B Maxxis)28
15Adam Carr (Team Skyline)25
16Colin Strickland (Meteor X Giordana Racing)25
17Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)25
18Cory Williams (Elevate/KHS)25
19Eric Marcotte (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team)25
20Jeff Schiller (Towheelsepicsportsperformanceay)25
21Tyler Magner (Rally Cycling)25
22Gage Hecht (Aevolo Cycling)25
23Zach Allison25
24Philip Short (Nine Lives Carbon Repair)24
25Michael Jones (Nalgene - Sager Beer Works)20
26Stalin Quiterio (Crca/dave Jordan Racing)20
27Michael Margarite (CRCA/The Weather Channel)18
28Justin Poulson18
29Cory Lockwood (Project Echelon Racing)18
30Bryan Gomez (Holowesko-Citadel | Arapahoe)18
31Cesar Marte (EDA-Evolution Cycling Team)18
32Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)18
33Quinten Kirby (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)18
34Florenz Knauer (Hermann Radsport)18
35James Hilyer (Los Angeles Bicycle Club)16
36Tom Gibbons (Automatic Endurance)16
37Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling Inc.)16
38Geno Villafano (CCAP)15
39Andrew Goessling15
40Cesar Serna (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)15
41Daniel Summerhill (Texas Roadhouse)15
42Frank Travieso (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team)15
42Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle)15
44Winston David (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)15
45Emile Jean (Silber Pro Cycling)15
46Imeh Nsek (Aevolo Cycling)15
47Luke Mudgway (H&R Block Pro Racing)14
48Samuel Grove (Los Angeles Bicycle Club)14
49Hugo Scala Jr (Matrix RBM)14
50Joe Lewis (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p)14
51Sam Rosenholtz13
52Noah Granigan (Ccb Foundation - Sicleri)13
53Tyler Locke12
54Henning Bommel (radsport.land)12
55Adam de Vos (Rally Cycling)12
56Alex Mclaughlin (Butcherbox Cycling)12
57Brandon Feehery (Bare Racing)12
58Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Devo)12
59Kevin Mullervy (Team Clif Bar)12
60Lachlan Norris (United HealthCare Pro Cycling)12
61Connor Sallee (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)11
62Curtis White (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)10
63Rafael Adolfo German Meran (EDA Evolution Cycling Team)10
64Garrett Hankins10
65Alberto Rafael Ramos Vargas (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team)10
66Derek Gee (Team RaceClean)10
67Diego Milan Jimenez (Team Inteja-DCT)10
68Kurt Penno (Toronto Hustle)10
69Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson)9
70Johnny Mitchell8
71Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)8
72Emile Abraham (NGCA Elite p/b Tyler Perry Stud)8
73Hamzah Eastman (Team Alanis)8
74Kent Ross (Hedrick Racing)8
75Lachlan Holliday (Piedmont College)8
76Evan Burtnik (Team RaceClean)8
77Lucas Sebastian Haedo (United HealthCare Pro Cycling)8
78Stephen Hall (Maloja Pushbikers)6
79Conor Mullervy6
80Cameron Ivory (GPM-Stulz Australia)6
81Akil Campbell (Ngca Elite P/b Tyler Perry Stud)6
82Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team)6
83Danick Vandale (Silber Pro Cycling)6
84David Gabburo (Amore & Vita - Prodir)6
85Kevin Girkins (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)6
86Brendan Rhim (Holowesko-Citadel)6
87Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)5
88Wes Kline (Doylestown Bike Works)4
89Gavin Murray4
90Cooper Willsey4
91Corey Davis (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)4
92Fabian Lienhard (Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe)4
93Oliver Flautt (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)4
94Stephen Keeping (Probaclac/Devinci)4
95Hendrick Pineda (Probaclac/Devinci)4
96David Dawson (Team Skyline)3
97Jared Babek (Team GPOA)2
98Joshua Carling2
99John Heinlein III (Borah Factory Racing)2
100Hugo Velasquez (Montecci)2
101Jonah Mead-VanCort (Ccb Foundation - Sicleri)2
102Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling Inc.)2
103Maxx Chance (303 Project)2
104Mitchell Ketler (Applewood Garneau p/b Smart Savvy+)2
105John Borstelmann (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)2
106Ben Marshall1
107Austin Gomes (Project Echelon Racing)1
108Carlos Tejeda (Verrazano Team Racing)1
109Declan Irvine (Devo Tnn)1
110Eder Frayre (Elevate/KHS)1
111Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling)1

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Pro Cycling)170pts
2Josie Talbot (ISCorp Pro Cycling)98
3Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco-SVB)72
4Georgia Baker (Fearless Femme Racing/Altamira)70
5Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom/van Dessel)65
6Valentina Scandolara (Roxsolt Attaquer)60
7Alison Jackson (TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)56
8Laura Jorgensen (Feed Hungry Kids Project Women)52
9Harriet Owen (Hagens-Berman/Supermint)48
10Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)45
11Peta Mullens (Hagens Berman Supermint)45
12Caroline Baur (ISCorp Pro Cycling)44
13Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling)43
14Lily Williams (Hagens Berman supermint)41
15Jennifer Luebke (Hagens Berman-Supermint)40
16Leigh Ann Ganzar (Wolfpack P/B Hyperthreads)40
17Christina Gokey-Smith (Colavita-Bialetti Racing)30
18Skylar Schneider (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)30
19Emma Bast (Levine Law Group P/b Huseby)26
20Colleen Gulick (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team)26
21Kristina Clonan (Fearless Femme Racing)25
22Jennifer Valente (Twenty20)25
23Yussely Mendivil Soto (Iscorp Pro Cycling)24
24Ingrid Drexel (TIBCO-SVB)24
25Marie Soleil Blais (Indépendant)20
26Sharlotte Lucas (Roxsolt Attaquer)19
27Katie Clouse (DNA Cycling Team)18
28Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman Supermint)18
29Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team)18
30Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling)18
31Kelly Catlin (Rally Cycling)18
32Julie Kuleicza (Hagens-Berman/Supermint)16
33Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb)15
34Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme)15
35Miriam Brouwer (Cyclery Racing)15
36Tina Pic (Colavita-bialetti Pro Cycling)14
37Deborah Leedale-Brown (Team Eps-m3 p/b Brielle Cyclery)12
38Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling12
39Gillian Ellsay (Rally Cycling)12
40Lauretta Hanson (UnitedHealthcare)12
41Kristen Arnold (The Meteor-Intelligentisa)12
42Joanie Caron (Crit Nasty)10
43Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb)10
44Jessie Hodges (ISCorp powered by Progess Software)10
45Kyrstin Bluhm (Papa Johns)10
46Masha Schneider (CRCA-e2value)10
47Rachel Langdon (Gray Goat Mobile Bullseye Total)10
48Maggie Coles Lyster (TaG Cycling)10
49Brenna Wrye- Simpson (LA Sweat)10
50Daniela Cristine Lionco (ABEC/Rio Claro)8
51Jessica Mundy (The Meteor-Intelligentsia)8
52Alijah Beatty (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team)8
53Nicola Macdonald (Fearless Femme Racing)8
54Shelby Reynolds (Monster Media Elite Women)8
55Summer Moak (Rally Cycling)8
56Emily Newsom (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)8
57Courteney Lowe (Feed Hungry Kids Project)6
58Rachel Canning6
59Lisa Cordova (Cyclesport Specialized p b Musc)6
60Melanie Wong (Point S Auto Nokian Tyres Racin)6
61Charlotte Culver (Roxsolt Attaquer)6
62Chelsea Knapp (CycleWeRX)6
63Dori Buckethal (Nsmi Racing)6
64Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling)6
65Esther Meisels (Point S Nokian)6
66Jennifer Caicedo (Palmetto State Medical Cycling)5
67Emily Spence (Gray Goat Mobile)4
68Ainhoa Perez-Diez (NSMI RACING)4
69Annie Foreman-Mackey (Cyclery Racing)4
70Kat Sweatt (Mellow Mushroom p/b Van Dessel)4
71Lori Romero (High Gear-Trek-WW)4
72Nicolle Bruderer (TIBCO-SVB)4
73Devaney Collier (Cyclery Racing)4
74Haley Gill (Rise Racing)4
75Anna Christian (Iamere Cycles)2
76Ashlee Ankudinoff (Fearless Femme Racing/Altamira)2
77Emily Flynn (Cyclery Racing)2
78Flavia Oliveria (Fearless Femme Racing)2
79Michaela Drummond (DNA Cycling Team)2
80Raphaele Lemieux (Independent)2
81Janna Gillick (Glotman Simpson Racing)2
82Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista)1
83Elspeth Huyett (Mathletes Racing)1
84Nicole Mertz (THE METEOR INTELLIGENTSIA)1
85Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling)1
86Heidi Franz (Rally Cycling)1

 