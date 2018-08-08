Bassetti and Schneider keep Bell Lap leads after West Reading Radsport Criteriums
Carr and Clonan secure criterium victories Pennsylvania
Cyclingnews' Bell Lap series continued in Pennsylvania on the weekend with the West Reading Radsport Criterium held on August 4. Adam Carr (Team Skyline) won the men's race and Kristina Clonan (Fearless Femme Racing) won the women's race, but there were no changes to the overall series standings.
Related Articles
Samuel Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) continues to lead the men's standings with 76 points, while Shane Kline (Smartstop Self Storage) is in second with 69 points and Eric Young (Rally Cycling) trails just four more points behind in third.
Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Pro Cycling) has a strong hold on the women's standings with 170 points, while her teammate Josie Talbot is in second place with 98 points and Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco-SVB) is in third with 72 points.
There are just two rounds remaining of the 19 event series. Next up is the Giro della Montagna (Gateway Cup) in St. Louis, Missouri, on September 2. The series will conclude and winners crowned at the Atlantic City Resurgence Fest Criterium in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on September 15.
Watch highlights from the men's and women's West Reading Radsport Criterium below.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Carr (Team Skyline)
|25
|pts
|2
|Michael Margarite (CRCA/The Weather Channel)
|18
|3
|Geno Villafano (CCAP)
|15
|4
|Michael Jones (Nalgene - Sager Beer Works)
|12
|5
|Curtis White (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|10
|6
|Rafael Adolfo German Meran (EDA Evolution Cycling Team)
|8
|7
|Stephen Hall (Maloja Pushbikers)
|6
|8
|Wes Kline (Doylestown Bike Works)
|4
|9
|Jared Babek (Team GPOA)
|2
|10
|David Dawson (Team Skyline)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristina Clonan (Fearless Femme Racing)
|25
|pts
|2
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom/van Dessel)
|18
|3
|Katie Clouse (DNA Cycling Team)
|15
|4
|Laura Jorgensen (Feed Hungry Kids Project Women)
|12
|5
|Julie Kuleicza (Hagens-Berman/Supermint)
|10
|6
|Daniela Cristine Lionco (ABEC/Rio Claro)
|8
|7
|Courteney Lowe (Feed Hungry Kids Project)
|6
|8
|Emily Spence (Gray Goat Mobile)
|4
|9
|Anna Christian (Iamere Cycles)
|2
|10
|Ainhoa Perez-Diez (NSMI RACING)
|1
Cyclingnews Bell Lap standings after Reading Radsport Criterium (August 4)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|76
|pts
|2
|Shane Kline (Smartstop Self Storage)
|69
|3
|Eric Young (Rally Cycling)
|65
|4
|Scott Law (Elevate KHS Pro Cycling)
|56
|5
|John Murphy (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team)
|55
|6
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|49
|7
|Daniel Holloway (Texas Roadhouse)
|47
|8
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling)
|43
|9
|Kevin Goguen (CRCA/Jamison Capital - Cannonda)
|40
|10
|Pier Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)
|33
|11
|Scott McGill (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|33
|12
|Justin Williams (Williams Racing)
|29
|13
|Eric Brunner (303 Project)
|28
|14
|Ulises Castillo (Jelly Belly P B Maxxis)
|28
|15
|Adam Carr (Team Skyline)
|25
|16
|Colin Strickland (Meteor X Giordana Racing)
|25
|17
|Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)
|25
|18
|Cory Williams (Elevate/KHS)
|25
|19
|Eric Marcotte (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team)
|25
|20
|Jeff Schiller (Towheelsepicsportsperformanceay)
|25
|21
|Tyler Magner (Rally Cycling)
|25
|22
|Gage Hecht (Aevolo Cycling)
|25
|23
|Zach Allison
|25
|24
|Philip Short (Nine Lives Carbon Repair)
|24
|25
|Michael Jones (Nalgene - Sager Beer Works)
|20
|26
|Stalin Quiterio (Crca/dave Jordan Racing)
|20
|27
|Michael Margarite (CRCA/The Weather Channel)
|18
|28
|Justin Poulson
|18
|29
|Cory Lockwood (Project Echelon Racing)
|18
|30
|Bryan Gomez (Holowesko-Citadel | Arapahoe)
|18
|31
|Cesar Marte (EDA-Evolution Cycling Team)
|18
|32
|Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)
|18
|33
|Quinten Kirby (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
|18
|34
|Florenz Knauer (Hermann Radsport)
|18
|35
|James Hilyer (Los Angeles Bicycle Club)
|16
|36
|Tom Gibbons (Automatic Endurance)
|16
|37
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling Inc.)
|16
|38
|Geno Villafano (CCAP)
|15
|39
|Andrew Goessling
|15
|40
|Cesar Serna (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|15
|41
|Daniel Summerhill (Texas Roadhouse)
|15
|42
|Frank Travieso (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team)
|15
|42
|Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle)
|15
|44
|Winston David (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)
|15
|45
|Emile Jean (Silber Pro Cycling)
|15
|46
|Imeh Nsek (Aevolo Cycling)
|15
|47
|Luke Mudgway (H&R Block Pro Racing)
|14
|48
|Samuel Grove (Los Angeles Bicycle Club)
|14
|49
|Hugo Scala Jr (Matrix RBM)
|14
|50
|Joe Lewis (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p)
|14
|51
|Sam Rosenholtz
|13
|52
|Noah Granigan (Ccb Foundation - Sicleri)
|13
|53
|Tyler Locke
|12
|54
|Henning Bommel (radsport.land)
|12
|55
|Adam de Vos (Rally Cycling)
|12
|56
|Alex Mclaughlin (Butcherbox Cycling)
|12
|57
|Brandon Feehery (Bare Racing)
|12
|58
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Devo)
|12
|59
|Kevin Mullervy (Team Clif Bar)
|12
|60
|Lachlan Norris (United HealthCare Pro Cycling)
|12
|61
|Connor Sallee (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)
|11
|62
|Curtis White (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|10
|63
|Rafael Adolfo German Meran (EDA Evolution Cycling Team)
|10
|64
|Garrett Hankins
|10
|65
|Alberto Rafael Ramos Vargas (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team)
|10
|66
|Derek Gee (Team RaceClean)
|10
|67
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Team Inteja-DCT)
|10
|68
|Kurt Penno (Toronto Hustle)
|10
|69
|Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|9
|70
|Johnny Mitchell
|8
|71
|Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)
|8
|72
|Emile Abraham (NGCA Elite p/b Tyler Perry Stud)
|8
|73
|Hamzah Eastman (Team Alanis)
|8
|74
|Kent Ross (Hedrick Racing)
|8
|75
|Lachlan Holliday (Piedmont College)
|8
|76
|Evan Burtnik (Team RaceClean)
|8
|77
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (United HealthCare Pro Cycling)
|8
|78
|Stephen Hall (Maloja Pushbikers)
|6
|79
|Conor Mullervy
|6
|80
|Cameron Ivory (GPM-Stulz Australia)
|6
|81
|Akil Campbell (Ngca Elite P/b Tyler Perry Stud)
|6
|82
|Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team)
|6
|83
|Danick Vandale (Silber Pro Cycling)
|6
|84
|David Gabburo (Amore & Vita - Prodir)
|6
|85
|Kevin Girkins (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|6
|86
|Brendan Rhim (Holowesko-Citadel)
|6
|87
|Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
|5
|88
|Wes Kline (Doylestown Bike Works)
|4
|89
|Gavin Murray
|4
|90
|Cooper Willsey
|4
|91
|Corey Davis (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)
|4
|92
|Fabian Lienhard (Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe)
|4
|93
|Oliver Flautt (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)
|4
|94
|Stephen Keeping (Probaclac/Devinci)
|4
|95
|Hendrick Pineda (Probaclac/Devinci)
|4
|96
|David Dawson (Team Skyline)
|3
|97
|Jared Babek (Team GPOA)
|2
|98
|Joshua Carling
|2
|99
|John Heinlein III (Borah Factory Racing)
|2
|100
|Hugo Velasquez (Montecci)
|2
|101
|Jonah Mead-VanCort (Ccb Foundation - Sicleri)
|2
|102
|Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling Inc.)
|2
|103
|Maxx Chance (303 Project)
|2
|104
|Mitchell Ketler (Applewood Garneau p/b Smart Savvy+)
|2
|105
|John Borstelmann (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
|2
|106
|Ben Marshall
|1
|107
|Austin Gomes (Project Echelon Racing)
|1
|108
|Carlos Tejeda (Verrazano Team Racing)
|1
|109
|Declan Irvine (Devo Tnn)
|1
|110
|Eder Frayre (Elevate/KHS)
|1
|111
|Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Pro Cycling)
|170
|pts
|2
|Josie Talbot (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
|98
|3
|Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco-SVB)
|72
|4
|Georgia Baker (Fearless Femme Racing/Altamira)
|70
|5
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom/van Dessel)
|65
|6
|Valentina Scandolara (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|60
|7
|Alison Jackson (TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
|56
|8
|Laura Jorgensen (Feed Hungry Kids Project Women)
|52
|9
|Harriet Owen (Hagens-Berman/Supermint)
|48
|10
|Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)
|45
|11
|Peta Mullens (Hagens Berman Supermint)
|45
|12
|Caroline Baur (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
|44
|13
|Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling)
|43
|14
|Lily Williams (Hagens Berman supermint)
|41
|15
|Jennifer Luebke (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|40
|16
|Leigh Ann Ganzar (Wolfpack P/B Hyperthreads)
|40
|17
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Colavita-Bialetti Racing)
|30
|18
|Skylar Schneider (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)
|30
|19
|Emma Bast (Levine Law Group P/b Huseby)
|26
|20
|Colleen Gulick (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team)
|26
|21
|Kristina Clonan (Fearless Femme Racing)
|25
|22
|Jennifer Valente (Twenty20)
|25
|23
|Yussely Mendivil Soto (Iscorp Pro Cycling)
|24
|24
|Ingrid Drexel (TIBCO-SVB)
|24
|25
|Marie Soleil Blais (Indépendant)
|20
|26
|Sharlotte Lucas (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|19
|27
|Katie Clouse (DNA Cycling Team)
|18
|28
|Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman Supermint)
|18
|29
|Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team)
|18
|30
|Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling)
|18
|31
|Kelly Catlin (Rally Cycling)
|18
|32
|Julie Kuleicza (Hagens-Berman/Supermint)
|16
|33
|Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb)
|15
|34
|Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme)
|15
|35
|Miriam Brouwer (Cyclery Racing)
|15
|36
|Tina Pic (Colavita-bialetti Pro Cycling)
|14
|37
|Deborah Leedale-Brown (Team Eps-m3 p/b Brielle Cyclery)
|12
|38
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|12
|39
|Gillian Ellsay (Rally Cycling)
|12
|40
|Lauretta Hanson (UnitedHealthcare)
|12
|41
|Kristen Arnold (The Meteor-Intelligentisa)
|12
|42
|Joanie Caron (Crit Nasty)
|10
|43
|Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb)
|10
|44
|Jessie Hodges (ISCorp powered by Progess Software)
|10
|45
|Kyrstin Bluhm (Papa Johns)
|10
|46
|Masha Schneider (CRCA-e2value)
|10
|47
|Rachel Langdon (Gray Goat Mobile Bullseye Total)
|10
|48
|Maggie Coles Lyster (TaG Cycling)
|10
|49
|Brenna Wrye- Simpson (LA Sweat)
|10
|50
|Daniela Cristine Lionco (ABEC/Rio Claro)
|8
|51
|Jessica Mundy (The Meteor-Intelligentsia)
|8
|52
|Alijah Beatty (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team)
|8
|53
|Nicola Macdonald (Fearless Femme Racing)
|8
|54
|Shelby Reynolds (Monster Media Elite Women)
|8
|55
|Summer Moak (Rally Cycling)
|8
|56
|Emily Newsom (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
|8
|57
|Courteney Lowe (Feed Hungry Kids Project)
|6
|58
|Rachel Canning
|6
|59
|Lisa Cordova (Cyclesport Specialized p b Musc)
|6
|60
|Melanie Wong (Point S Auto Nokian Tyres Racin)
|6
|61
|Charlotte Culver (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|6
|62
|Chelsea Knapp (CycleWeRX)
|6
|63
|Dori Buckethal (Nsmi Racing)
|6
|64
|Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling)
|6
|65
|Esther Meisels (Point S Nokian)
|6
|66
|Jennifer Caicedo (Palmetto State Medical Cycling)
|5
|67
|Emily Spence (Gray Goat Mobile)
|4
|68
|Ainhoa Perez-Diez (NSMI RACING)
|4
|69
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Cyclery Racing)
|4
|70
|Kat Sweatt (Mellow Mushroom p/b Van Dessel)
|4
|71
|Lori Romero (High Gear-Trek-WW)
|4
|72
|Nicolle Bruderer (TIBCO-SVB)
|4
|73
|Devaney Collier (Cyclery Racing)
|4
|74
|Haley Gill (Rise Racing)
|4
|75
|Anna Christian (Iamere Cycles)
|2
|76
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Fearless Femme Racing/Altamira)
|2
|77
|Emily Flynn (Cyclery Racing)
|2
|78
|Flavia Oliveria (Fearless Femme Racing)
|2
|79
|Michaela Drummond (DNA Cycling Team)
|2
|80
|Raphaele Lemieux (Independent)
|2
|81
|Janna Gillick (Glotman Simpson Racing)
|2
|82
|Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista)
|1
|83
|Elspeth Huyett (Mathletes Racing)
|1
|84
|Nicole Mertz (THE METEOR INTELLIGENTSIA)
|1
|85
|Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling)
|1
|86
|Heidi Franz (Rally Cycling)
|1
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy