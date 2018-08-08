Bassetti and Schneider keep Bell Lap leads after West Reading Radsport Criteriums

The Bell Lap series on Cyclingnews (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Cyclingnews' Bell Lap series continued in Pennsylvania on the weekend with the West Reading Radsport Criterium held on August 4. Adam Carr (Team Skyline) won the men's race and Kristina Clonan (Fearless Femme Racing) won the women's race, but there were no changes to the overall series standings.

Samuel Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) continues to lead the men's standings with 76 points, while Shane Kline (Smartstop Self Storage) is in second with 69 points and Eric Young (Rally Cycling) trails just four more points behind in third.

Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Pro Cycling) has a strong hold on the women's standings with 170 points, while her teammate Josie Talbot is in second place with 98 points and Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco-SVB) is in third with 72 points.

There are just two rounds remaining of the 19 event series. Next up is the Giro della Montagna (Gateway Cup) in St. Louis, Missouri, on September 2. The series will conclude and winners crowned at the Atlantic City Resurgence Fest Criterium in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on September 15.

Watch highlights from the men's and women's West Reading Radsport Criterium below.

Reading Radsport Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Carr (Team Skyline) 25 pts 2 Michael Margarite (CRCA/The Weather Channel) 18 3 Geno Villafano (CCAP) 15 4 Michael Jones (Nalgene - Sager Beer Works) 12 5 Curtis White (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 10 6 Rafael Adolfo German Meran (EDA Evolution Cycling Team) 8 7 Stephen Hall (Maloja Pushbikers) 6 8 Wes Kline (Doylestown Bike Works) 4 9 Jared Babek (Team GPOA) 2 10 David Dawson (Team Skyline) 1

Reading Radsport Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristina Clonan (Fearless Femme Racing) 25 pts 2 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom/van Dessel) 18 3 Katie Clouse (DNA Cycling Team) 15 4 Laura Jorgensen (Feed Hungry Kids Project Women) 12 5 Julie Kuleicza (Hagens-Berman/Supermint) 10 6 Daniela Cristine Lionco (ABEC/Rio Claro) 8 7 Courteney Lowe (Feed Hungry Kids Project) 6 8 Emily Spence (Gray Goat Mobile) 4 9 Anna Christian (Iamere Cycles) 2 10 Ainhoa Perez-Diez (NSMI RACING) 1

Cyclingnews Bell Lap standings after Reading Radsport Criterium (August 4)

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 76 pts 2 Shane Kline (Smartstop Self Storage) 69 3 Eric Young (Rally Cycling) 65 4 Scott Law (Elevate KHS Pro Cycling) 56 5 John Murphy (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team) 55 6 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 49 7 Daniel Holloway (Texas Roadhouse) 47 8 Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling) 43 9 Kevin Goguen (CRCA/Jamison Capital - Cannonda) 40 10 Pier Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling) 33 11 Scott McGill (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 33 12 Justin Williams (Williams Racing) 29 13 Eric Brunner (303 Project) 28 14 Ulises Castillo (Jelly Belly P B Maxxis) 28 15 Adam Carr (Team Skyline) 25 16 Colin Strickland (Meteor X Giordana Racing) 25 17 Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling) 25 18 Cory Williams (Elevate/KHS) 25 19 Eric Marcotte (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team) 25 20 Jeff Schiller (Towheelsepicsportsperformanceay) 25 21 Tyler Magner (Rally Cycling) 25 22 Gage Hecht (Aevolo Cycling) 25 23 Zach Allison 25 24 Philip Short (Nine Lives Carbon Repair) 24 25 Michael Jones (Nalgene - Sager Beer Works) 20 26 Stalin Quiterio (Crca/dave Jordan Racing) 20 27 Michael Margarite (CRCA/The Weather Channel) 18 28 Justin Poulson 18 29 Cory Lockwood (Project Echelon Racing) 18 30 Bryan Gomez (Holowesko-Citadel | Arapahoe) 18 31 Cesar Marte (EDA-Evolution Cycling Team) 18 32 Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling) 18 33 Quinten Kirby (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One) 18 34 Florenz Knauer (Hermann Radsport) 18 35 James Hilyer (Los Angeles Bicycle Club) 16 36 Tom Gibbons (Automatic Endurance) 16 37 Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling Inc.) 16 38 Geno Villafano (CCAP) 15 39 Andrew Goessling 15 40 Cesar Serna (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 15 41 Daniel Summerhill (Texas Roadhouse) 15 42 Frank Travieso (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team) 15 42 Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle) 15 44 Winston David (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory) 15 45 Emile Jean (Silber Pro Cycling) 15 46 Imeh Nsek (Aevolo Cycling) 15 47 Luke Mudgway (H&R Block Pro Racing) 14 48 Samuel Grove (Los Angeles Bicycle Club) 14 49 Hugo Scala Jr (Matrix RBM) 14 50 Joe Lewis (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p) 14 51 Sam Rosenholtz 13 52 Noah Granigan (Ccb Foundation - Sicleri) 13 53 Tyler Locke 12 54 Henning Bommel (radsport.land) 12 55 Adam de Vos (Rally Cycling) 12 56 Alex Mclaughlin (Butcherbox Cycling) 12 57 Brandon Feehery (Bare Racing) 12 58 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Devo) 12 59 Kevin Mullervy (Team Clif Bar) 12 60 Lachlan Norris (United HealthCare Pro Cycling) 12 61 Connor Sallee (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory) 11 62 Curtis White (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 10 63 Rafael Adolfo German Meran (EDA Evolution Cycling Team) 10 64 Garrett Hankins 10 65 Alberto Rafael Ramos Vargas (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team) 10 66 Derek Gee (Team RaceClean) 10 67 Diego Milan Jimenez (Team Inteja-DCT) 10 68 Kurt Penno (Toronto Hustle) 10 69 Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 9 70 Johnny Mitchell 8 71 Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling) 8 72 Emile Abraham (NGCA Elite p/b Tyler Perry Stud) 8 73 Hamzah Eastman (Team Alanis) 8 74 Kent Ross (Hedrick Racing) 8 75 Lachlan Holliday (Piedmont College) 8 76 Evan Burtnik (Team RaceClean) 8 77 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (United HealthCare Pro Cycling) 8 78 Stephen Hall (Maloja Pushbikers) 6 79 Conor Mullervy 6 80 Cameron Ivory (GPM-Stulz Australia) 6 81 Akil Campbell (Ngca Elite P/b Tyler Perry Stud) 6 82 Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team) 6 83 Danick Vandale (Silber Pro Cycling) 6 84 David Gabburo (Amore & Vita - Prodir) 6 85 Kevin Girkins (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 6 86 Brendan Rhim (Holowesko-Citadel) 6 87 Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle) 5 88 Wes Kline (Doylestown Bike Works) 4 89 Gavin Murray 4 90 Cooper Willsey 4 91 Corey Davis (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory) 4 92 Fabian Lienhard (Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe) 4 93 Oliver Flautt (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory) 4 94 Stephen Keeping (Probaclac/Devinci) 4 95 Hendrick Pineda (Probaclac/Devinci) 4 96 David Dawson (Team Skyline) 3 97 Jared Babek (Team GPOA) 2 98 Joshua Carling 2 99 John Heinlein III (Borah Factory Racing) 2 100 Hugo Velasquez (Montecci) 2 101 Jonah Mead-VanCort (Ccb Foundation - Sicleri) 2 102 Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling Inc.) 2 103 Maxx Chance (303 Project) 2 104 Mitchell Ketler (Applewood Garneau p/b Smart Savvy+) 2 105 John Borstelmann (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One) 2 106 Ben Marshall 1 107 Austin Gomes (Project Echelon Racing) 1 108 Carlos Tejeda (Verrazano Team Racing) 1 109 Declan Irvine (Devo Tnn) 1 110 Eder Frayre (Elevate/KHS) 1 111 Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling) 1