Barta, Smukulis to bring national titles to Tour de France
Dozens of new time trial champions crowned worldwide
Three more riders, Jan Barta (NetApp-Endura), Peter Velits (BMC) and Gatis Smukulis (Katusha) will bring national time trial championship jerseys to the Tour de France after winning their titles this week, as countries around the world hold their national championships.
Neighbors Czech Republic and Slovakia held their race on the same course in the Czech town Slavkov u Brna. Barta set the fastest time on the 40km course with a 55:38, while Velits won the Slovakian title with the second fastest time, 56:09.
"It feels very good to have another victory, but it would have been a big disappointment if I did not win," Velits said. "I felt pretty good about my form in comparing my time to Jan Barta of NetAapp-Endura, who is usually one of the top-10 time trialists in the world."
Barta is showing strong form ahead of the Tour, where he will support teammate Leopold König in the general classification. "Jan rode a very strong race and he has proven once again, that he is able to deliver a top-result in every time trial this season. Today, we just saw another confirmation of his form towards the Tour de France," NetApp directeur sportif Enrico Poitschke said.
Trek Factory Racing added another national title to its roster with the victory of Fumiyuki Beppu. He joined teammates Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland) and Laurent Didier (Luxembourg) in becoming national champion in the time trial, but did not make the Tour de France squad.
It was the third time trial title for Beppu, who had to lug all of his gear from France to Japan for the championships, and hopes to make the trip even more worthwhile by winning the road title on Sunday.
"It’s really a big challenge to do the Nationals, but I like it," Beppu said. "I’m proud of my country and I will wear the jersey with a lot of respect. That’s also why I want to win Sunday. But it will not be easy. Three years ago, on the same course, I was in the break. But the peloton was controlling the gap very well and they caught us back. Then luckily I won in a sprint.”
More National Championship Time Trial Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Hutchinson (Irl)
|0:44:57
|2
|Colm Cassidy (Irl)
|0:00:04
|3
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caroline Ryan (Irl)
|0:52:15
|2
|Lauren Creamer (Irl)
|0:00:20
|3
|Francine Meehan (Irl)
|0:02:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:55:38
|2
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|3
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martina Sablikova (Cze)
|0:31:26
|2
|Pavlina Sulcova (Cze)
|0:01:43
|3
|Anežka Drahotová (Cze)
|0:02:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:56:09
|2
|Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|0:02:12
|3
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|0:04:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michaela Malarikova (Svk)
|0:34:47
|2
|Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)
|0:00:01
|3
|Livia Hanesova (Svk)
|0:00:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:46:10
|2
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:01:08
|3
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:01:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:48:33
|2
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|0:00:27
|3
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:27:29
|2
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|3
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) RusVelo
|0:37:51
|2
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:01:56
|3
|Irina Molicheva (Rus)
|0:02:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yennier Lopez Fonseca (Cub)
|0:44:03
|2
|Arnold Alcolea (Cub)
|0:00:07
|3
|Victor Horta (Cub)
|0:00:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Elchin Asadov
|2
|Samir Jabrayilov
|3
|Tural Isgandarov
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yoav Bar (Isr)
|0:46:41
|2
|Anton Mikailov (Isr)
|0:00:54
|3
|Oleg Sergeev (Isr)
|0:01:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paz Bash (Isr)
|0:44:07
|2
|Shani Bloch (Isr)
|0:00:23
|3
|Mey-Elle Naveh (Isr)
|0:04:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:29:24
|2
|Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:00:12
|3
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:00:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Semra Yetis (Tur)
|0:22:35
|2
|Merve Demircioglu (Tur)
|0:00:28
|3
|Özlem Duygu (Tur)
|0:00:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hassen Ben Nasser (Tun)
|0:30:27
|2
|Ali Nouisri (Tun)
|0:00:06
|3
|Houssam Nasri (Tun)
|0:01:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nour Dissem (Tun)
|0:32:23
|2
|Islam Yazidi (Tun)
|0:01:16
|3
|Sourour Merdassi (Tun)
|0:03:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:44:45
|2
|Mouhssine Lahsaini (Mar)
|0:00:51
|3
|Mohamed Er Rafai (Mar)
|0:03:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rachid Elias Abou (Lib)
|0:47:25
|2
|Khalil Al Asmar (Lib)
|0:01:19
|3
|Kevork Altounian (Lib)
|0:01:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Rodas Ochoa (Gua)
|0:43:42
|2
|Luis Santizo (Gua)
|0:01:44
|3
|Alder Torres (Gua)
|0:01:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cintia Lee (Gua)
|0:29:03
|2
|Andrea Guillén (Gua)
|0:00:12
|3
|Emelyn Galicia (Gua)
|0:01:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Jorge (Pan)
|0:35:32
|2
|Yineth Cubilla (Pan)
|0:00:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josué González (CRc)
|0:39:06
|2
|Brian Salas (CRc)
|0:01:29
|3
|Cesar Rojas Villegas (CRc)
|0:01:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edith Guillen (CRc)
|0:27:57
|2
|Katherine Herrera (CRc)
|0:01:02
|3
|Natalia Navarro (CRc)
|0:01:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafael Carias (ESa)
|0:58:00
|2
|Teodoro Arana (ESa)
|0:02:15
|3
|Francisco De León (ESa)
|0:02:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Xenia Estrada (ESa)
|0:33:52
|2
|Lucrecia Figueroa (ESa)
|0:00:26
