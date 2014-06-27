Barta, Smukulis to bring national titles to Tour de France

Image 1 of 15 Mayuko Hagiwara ( Wiggle - Honda ) won the time trial Japan national championship (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 2 of 15 Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek Factory Racing) concentrated before the start of time trial (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 3 of 15 Peter Velits on his way to another national title (Image credit: Jan Brychta / SvetCyklistiky.cz) Image 4 of 15 Jan Barta on his way to another Czech TT title (Image credit: Jan Brychta / SvetCyklistiky.cz) Image 5 of 15 The Czech time trial podium (Image credit: Jan Brychta / SvetCyklistiky.cz) Image 6 of 15 The winner, Mayuko Hagiwara ( Wiggle - Honda ) in action in the Japan national championship time trial (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 7 of 15 Minami Uwano ( Kanoya University), the third place in the Japan national championship time trial (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 8 of 15 Jan Barta (Team NetApp - Endura) - (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 15 Peter Velits tops the Slovak TT podium (Image credit: Jan Brychta / SvetCyklistiky.cz) Image 10 of 15 2013's champion, Eri Yonamine ( SAXO BANK FX Securitie ) got the second place in the Japan national championship time trial (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 11 of 15 Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek Factory Racing) won the time trial Japan national championship (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 12 of 15 Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek Factory Racing) at the start line (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 13 of 15 Genki Yamamoto ( Vini Fantini - NIPPO ), the third place in the Japan national championship time trial (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 14 of 15 Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek Factory Racing) in action in the Japan national championship time trial (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 15 of 15 Junya Sano ( Nasu Blasen ), the second place in the Japan national championship time trial (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)

Three more riders, Jan Barta (NetApp-Endura), Peter Velits (BMC) and Gatis Smukulis (Katusha) will bring national time trial championship jerseys to the Tour de France after winning their titles this week, as countries around the world hold their national championships.

Neighbors Czech Republic and Slovakia held their race on the same course in the Czech town Slavkov u Brna. Barta set the fastest time on the 40km course with a 55:38, while Velits won the Slovakian title with the second fastest time, 56:09.

"It feels very good to have another victory, but it would have been a big disappointment if I did not win," Velits said. "I felt pretty good about my form in comparing my time to Jan Barta of NetAapp-Endura, who is usually one of the top-10 time trialists in the world."

Barta is showing strong form ahead of the Tour, where he will support teammate Leopold König in the general classification. "Jan rode a very strong race and he has proven once again, that he is able to deliver a top-result in every time trial this season. Today, we just saw another confirmation of his form towards the Tour de France," NetApp directeur sportif Enrico Poitschke said.

Trek Factory Racing added another national title to its roster with the victory of Fumiyuki Beppu. He joined teammates Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland) and Laurent Didier (Luxembourg) in becoming national champion in the time trial, but did not make the Tour de France squad.

It was the third time trial title for Beppu, who had to lug all of his gear from France to Japan for the championships, and hopes to make the trip even more worthwhile by winning the road title on Sunday.

"It’s really a big challenge to do the Nationals, but I like it," Beppu said. "I’m proud of my country and I will wear the jersey with a lot of respect. That’s also why I want to win Sunday. But it will not be easy. Three years ago, on the same course, I was in the break. But the peloton was controlling the gap very well and they caught us back. Then luckily I won in a sprint.”

See photos from the Japanese time trial in the gallery above.

More National Championship Time Trial Results

Ireland men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Hutchinson (Irl) 0:44:57 2 Colm Cassidy (Irl) 0:00:04 3 Martyn Irvine (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:14

Ireland women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caroline Ryan (Irl) 0:52:15 2 Lauren Creamer (Irl) 0:00:20 3 Francine Meehan (Irl) 0:02:11

Czech Republic men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura 0:55:38 2 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:33 3 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:04

Czech Republic women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martina Sablikova (Cze) 0:31:26 2 Pavlina Sulcova (Cze) 0:01:43 3 Anežka Drahotová (Cze) 0:02:57

Slovakia men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:56:09 2 Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek 0:02:12 3 Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek 0:04:30

Slovakia women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michaela Malarikova (Svk) 0:34:47 2 Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) 0:00:01 3 Livia Hanesova (Svk) 0:00:35

Slovenia men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:46:10 2 Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:01:08 3 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura 0:01:38

Poland men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:48:33 2 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 0:00:27 3 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:01

Poland women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 0:27:29 2 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:33 3 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:38

Russia women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) RusVelo 0:37:51 2 Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Astana Bepink Womens Team 0:01:56 3 Irina Molicheva (Rus) 0:02:09

Azerbaijan men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Elchin Asadov 2 Samir Jabrayilov 3 Tural Isgandarov

Israel men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yoav Bar (Isr) 0:46:41 2 Anton Mikailov (Isr) 0:00:54 3 Oleg Sergeev (Isr) 0:01:01

Israel women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paz Bash (Isr) 0:44:07 2 Shani Bloch (Isr) 0:00:23 3 Mey-Elle Naveh (Isr) 0:04:52

Turkey men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:29:24 2 Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:00:12 3 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:00:31

Turkey women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Semra Yetis (Tur) 0:22:35 2 Merve Demircioglu (Tur) 0:00:28 3 Özlem Duygu (Tur) 0:00:59

Tunisia men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hassen Ben Nasser (Tun) 0:30:27 2 Ali Nouisri (Tun) 0:00:06 3 Houssam Nasri (Tun) 0:01:00

Tunisia women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nour Dissem (Tun) 0:32:23 2 Islam Yazidi (Tun) 0:01:16 3 Sourour Merdassi (Tun) 0:03:09

Morocco men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:44:45 2 Mouhssine Lahsaini (Mar) 0:00:51 3 Mohamed Er Rafai (Mar) 0:03:03

Libya men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rachid Elias Abou (Lib) 0:47:25 2 Khalil Al Asmar (Lib) 0:01:19 3 Kevork Altounian (Lib) 0:01:35

Cuba men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yennier Lopez Fonseca (Cub) 0:44:03 2 Arnold Alcolea (Cub) 0:00:07 3 Victor Horta (Cub) 0:00:58

Bermuda men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shannon Lawrence (Ber) 0:43:24 2 Mark Hatherley (Ber) 0:02:42 3 Anthony Bartley (Ber) 0:02:55

Guam men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuel Rodas Ochoa (Gua) 0:43:42 2 Luis Santizo (Gua) 0:01:44 3 Alder Torres (Gua) 0:01:59

Guam women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cintia Lee (Gua) 0:29:03 2 Andrea Guillén (Gua) 0:00:12 3 Emelyn Galicia (Gua) 0:01:27

Panama women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Jorge (Pan) 0:35:32 2 Yineth Cubilla (Pan) 0:00:29

Costa Rica men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josué González (CRc) 0:39:06 2 Brian Salas (CRc) 0:01:29 3 Cesar Rojas Villegas (CRc) 0:01:45

Costa Rica women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edith Guillen (CRc) 0:27:57 2 Katherine Herrera (CRc) 0:01:02 3 Natalia Navarro (CRc) 0:01:21

El Salvador men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafael Carias (ESa) 0:58:00 2 Teodoro Arana (ESa) 0:02:15 3 Francisco De León (ESa) 0:02:37