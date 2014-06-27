Trending

Barta, Smukulis to bring national titles to Tour de France

Dozens of new time trial champions crowned worldwide

Image 1 of 15

Mayuko Hagiwara ( Wiggle - Honda ) won the time trial Japan national championship

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 2 of 15

Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek Factory Racing) concentrated before the start of time trial

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 3 of 15

Peter Velits on his way to another national title

(Image credit: Jan Brychta / SvetCyklistiky.cz)
Image 4 of 15

Jan Barta on his way to another Czech TT title

(Image credit: Jan Brychta / SvetCyklistiky.cz)
Image 5 of 15

The Czech time trial podium

(Image credit: Jan Brychta / SvetCyklistiky.cz)
Image 6 of 15

The winner, Mayuko Hagiwara ( Wiggle - Honda ) in action in the Japan national championship time trial

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 7 of 15

Minami Uwano ( Kanoya University), the third place in the Japan national championship time trial

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 8 of 15

Jan Barta (Team NetApp - Endura) -

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 15

Peter Velits tops the Slovak TT podium

(Image credit: Jan Brychta / SvetCyklistiky.cz)
Image 10 of 15

2013's champion, Eri Yonamine ( SAXO BANK FX Securitie ) got the second place in the Japan national championship time trial

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 11 of 15

Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek Factory Racing) won the time trial Japan national championship

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 12 of 15

Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek Factory Racing) at the start line

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 13 of 15

Genki Yamamoto ( Vini Fantini - NIPPO ), the third place in the Japan national championship time trial

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 14 of 15

Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek Factory Racing) in action in the Japan national championship time trial

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 15 of 15

Junya Sano ( Nasu Blasen ), the second place in the Japan national championship time trial

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)

Three more riders, Jan Barta (NetApp-Endura), Peter Velits (BMC) and Gatis Smukulis (Katusha) will bring national time trial championship jerseys to the Tour de France after winning their titles this week, as countries around the world hold their national championships.

Neighbors Czech Republic and Slovakia held their race on the same course in the Czech town Slavkov u Brna. Barta set the fastest time on the 40km course with a 55:38, while Velits won the Slovakian title with the second fastest time, 56:09.

"It feels very good to have another victory, but it would have been a big disappointment if I did not win," Velits said. "I felt pretty good about my form in comparing my time to Jan Barta of NetAapp-Endura, who is usually one of the top-10 time trialists in the world."

Barta is showing strong form ahead of the Tour, where he will support teammate Leopold König in the general classification. "Jan rode a very strong race and he has proven once again, that he is able to deliver a top-result in every time trial this season. Today, we just saw another confirmation of his form towards the Tour de France," NetApp directeur sportif Enrico Poitschke said.

Trek Factory Racing added another national title to its roster with the victory of Fumiyuki Beppu. He joined teammates Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland) and Laurent Didier (Luxembourg) in becoming national champion in the time trial, but did not make the Tour de France squad.

It was the third time trial title for Beppu, who had to lug all of his gear from France to Japan for the championships, and hopes to make the trip even more worthwhile by winning the road title on Sunday.

"It’s really a big challenge to do the Nationals, but I like it," Beppu said. "I’m proud of my country and I will wear the jersey with a lot of respect. That’s also why I want to win Sunday. But it will not be easy. Three years ago, on the same course, I was in the break. But the peloton was controlling the gap very well and they caught us back. Then luckily I won in a sprint.”

See photos from the Japanese time trial in the gallery above.

More National Championship Time Trial Results

Ireland men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Hutchinson (Irl)0:44:57
2Colm Cassidy (Irl)0:00:04
3Martyn Irvine (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:14

Ireland women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caroline Ryan (Irl)0:52:15
2Lauren Creamer (Irl)0:00:20
3Francine Meehan (Irl)0:02:11

Czech Republic men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura0:55:38
2Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:33
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:04

Czech Republic women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martina Sablikova (Cze)0:31:26
2Pavlina Sulcova (Cze)0:01:43
3Anežka Drahotová (Cze)0:02:57

Slovakia men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:56:09
2Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek0:02:12
3Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek0:04:30

Slovakia women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michaela Malarikova (Svk)0:34:47
2Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)0:00:01
3Livia Hanesova (Svk)0:00:35

Slovenia men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:46:10
2Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Adria Mobil0:01:08
3Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura0:01:38

Poland men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:48:33
2Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale0:00:27
3Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:01

Poland women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana0:27:29
2Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:33
3Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:38

Russia women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) RusVelo0:37:51
2Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:01:56
3Irina Molicheva (Rus)0:02:09

Kazakhstan men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yennier Lopez Fonseca (Cub)0:44:03
2Arnold Alcolea (Cub)0:00:07
3Victor Horta (Cub)0:00:58

Azerbaijan men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Elchin Asadov
2Samir Jabrayilov
3Tural Isgandarov

Israel men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yoav Bar (Isr)0:46:41
2Anton Mikailov (Isr)0:00:54
3Oleg Sergeev (Isr)0:01:01

Israel women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paz Bash (Isr)0:44:07
2Shani Bloch (Isr)0:00:23
3Mey-Elle Naveh (Isr)0:04:52

Turkey men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:29:24
2Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:00:12
3Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:00:31

Turkey women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Semra Yetis (Tur)0:22:35
2Merve Demircioglu (Tur)0:00:28
3Özlem Duygu (Tur)0:00:59

Tunisia men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hassen Ben Nasser (Tun)0:30:27
2Ali Nouisri (Tun)0:00:06
3Houssam Nasri (Tun)0:01:00

Tunisia women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nour Dissem (Tun)0:32:23
2Islam Yazidi (Tun)0:01:16
3Sourour Merdassi (Tun)0:03:09

Morocco men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:44:45
2Mouhssine Lahsaini (Mar)0:00:51
3Mohamed Er Rafai (Mar)0:03:03

Libya men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rachid Elias Abou (Lib)0:47:25
2Khalil Al Asmar (Lib)0:01:19
3Kevork Altounian (Lib)0:01:35

Bermuda women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicole Mitchell (Ber)0:41:06
2Zoenique Williams (Ber)0:00:07
3Laurie Orchard (Ber)0:01:46

Bermuda men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shannon Lawrence (Ber)0:43:24
2Mark Hatherley (Ber)0:02:42
3Anthony Bartley (Ber)0:02:55

Bermuda women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicole Mitchell (Ber)0:41:06
2Zoenique Williams (Ber)0:00:07
3Laurie Orchard (Ber)0:01:46

Guam men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Rodas Ochoa (Gua)0:43:42
2Luis Santizo (Gua)0:01:44
3Alder Torres (Gua)0:01:59

Guam women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cintia Lee (Gua)0:29:03
2Andrea Guillén (Gua)0:00:12
3Emelyn Galicia (Gua)0:01:27

Panama women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Jorge (Pan)0:35:32
2Yineth Cubilla (Pan)0:00:29

Costa Rica men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josué González (CRc)0:39:06
2Brian Salas (CRc)0:01:29
3Cesar Rojas Villegas (CRc)0:01:45

Costa Rica women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edith Guillen (CRc)0:27:57
2Katherine Herrera (CRc)0:01:02
3Natalia Navarro (CRc)0:01:21

El Salvador men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafael Carias (ESa)0:58:00
2Teodoro Arana (ESa)0:02:15
3Francisco De León (ESa)0:02:37

El Salvador women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Xenia Estrada (ESa)0:33:52
2Lucrecia Figueroa (ESa)0:00:26