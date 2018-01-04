Barguil trains with Fortuneo Samsic - Gallery
Frenchman works out in new team kit with new team
Warren Barguil started the new year in the kit of his new team, Fortuneo Samsic, as the Frenchman transitions from six years with the German Sunweb, Giant and Argos WorldTour teams.
Barguil, who won two stages and the mountains jersey at the 2017 Tour de France while finishing 10th overall, moved to the French Pro Continental outfit in the off-season after a tumultuous Vuelta a España saw him sent home from the Spanish Grand Tour after a dispute with the team over tactics.
Barguil's move to the the French team helped secure Samsic as a secondary sponsor, replacing the Oscara logo that had been added ahead of the 2017 Tour. Also joining Fortuneo for 2018 are Amaël Moinard (from BMC), Jeremy Maison (FDJ), Bram Welten (BMC Development Team), Sindre Lunke (Team Sunweb), Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Team Virtu) and neo-pros Clément Russo and Thibault Guernalec.
Fortuneo Samsic are confident of securing a wildcard invitation to the Tour de France, with several early stages of the 2018 race passing through the team's home base of Brittany. Barguil attended the route presentation last fall in Paris but told Cyclingnews that he would forgo any hopes of fighting for the overall classification in favour of further stage victories.
"There's no GC," he told Cyclingnews. "I just target stages and the mountains jersey. I think it's nice to have that shorter stage of 65km, but for GC I'm not ready. I'll take it on when I'm ready."
