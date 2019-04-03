Barguil diagnosed with fractured pelvis following Catalunya crash

Image 1 of 5 Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic) is all smiles during stage 2 of the 2019 Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Warren Barguil waves to the crowd as his Arkea-Samsic team is presented ahead of the 2019 Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Arkea-Samsic's Warren Barguil at the 2019 Challenge Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Warren Barguil was forced out of Paris-Nice on stage 2. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arkea-Samsic's Warren Barguil has been forced off his bike for at least 14 days, having been diagnosed with a fractured pelvis following a crash on the final stage of the Volta a Catalunya on Sunday.

Barguil was one of a number of riders to crash on a fast, 70kph descent on the Montjuic circuit in Barcelona, with AG2R's Romain Bardet and CCC Team's Simon Geschke also hitting the deck, with the latter sustaining a broken collarbone and fractured ribs.

"I couldn't have done anything – even if I'd had stabilisers [training wheels] on my bike," Barguil said on his Instagram page.

"I had an x-ray on Monday, and then a CT scan this morning [Tuesday], which revealed a non-displaced fracture of my iliac bone [in the pelvis]," he said, explaining his injury.

"I was surprised, as, although I was in pain after the crash, it wasn't too bad. I'd even been able to drive myself to the airport. I was limping, but I thought that it was just bruised. Now I have to take 14 days off the bike, and, from a sporting perspective, that's a big deal.

"Before Paris-Nice, I was feeling really good, and had the legs to try to get some good results in March. Two crashes later, that hasn't been the case at all," he continued, referring to a crash on stage 2 of Paris-Nice that left him with a fractured vertebra in his neck, although he was able to return to competition sooner than expected, at the Volta a Catalunya on March 25.

"There was nothing I could do to avoid the massive crash on Sunday. It's disappointing, but worse things happen in life. I still love this sport, and want to thank my wife and my family for their support, as well as all my supporters. Now I just have to be patient, and back to training as soon as I can," said Barguil.

Providing further details, Arkea-Samsic team doctor Jean-Jacques Menuet said: "Warren has suffered a small, non-displaced fracture to the upper part of the iliac bone of his right hip. He now needs to observe a strict break of 14 days, and can only expect to train again once all pain has gone.

"I recall that the fractured pelvis – of the left iliac bone – he had in 2017 [after a crash at the Tour de Romandie] was far more complex, whereas this is a considerably less serious, non-displaced fracture," he said.

Barguil recovered from that 2017 injury to win two stages and the 'king of the mountains' classification, and finished 10th overall in Paris, at that year's Tour de France, but has been unable to rediscover that same form since.

The Frenchman switched teams from WorldTour outfit Sunweb to Pro Continental squad Fortuneo-Samsic for the 2018 season, and will remain for the following two seasons with the team, which acquired Arkea as its new principal sponsor this year.

Providing he can fully recover, Barguil will be a key member of Arkea-Samsic's Tour de France squad in July, which is also set to include sprinter and 11-time Tour stage winner André Greipel. The team was recently selected for one of the two remaining wildcard places for this year's Tour, joining Direct Energie – who are set to have their title sponsor replaced by petrochemical giant Total next week, ahead of Paris-Roubaix – and the previously announced teams, Wanty-Groupe Gobert and Cofidis, that make up a total of four wildcard teams for the 2019 race.