Warren Barguil fractures hip in Tour de Romandie crash
Frenchman not expected to need surgery
The nasty weather that has plagued the first three stages of the Tour de Romandie took its toll on Warren Barguil on Thursday. His Sunweb team has announced via a press release that Barguil sustained a fractured pelvis in a crash on stage 2.
Related Articles
Barguil went down with around 60 kilometres left to race on the weather-shortened stage, hitting the deck on slick roads of the lower slopes of the category 2 Châtelard climb.
He abandoned the race, and Sunweb later confirmed that he had suffered a fracture to his hip.
"Warren has a fracture of the left iliac crest. The fracture is only slightly displaced. As far we can judge now surgery will not be needed, but this will be rechecked after a few days," said team physician Anko Boelens.
"As soon as pain permits Warren can start walking again, this is usually after one week. Riding on rollers is possible after approximately three weeks. From there on we will have to see when he is able to be competitive again."
Barguil has battled his fair share of injuries in recent seasons, dealing with ankle problems as recently as March which forced him to miss a planned start at Milan-San Remo. In 2016, he was among several riders involved in a frightening head-on collision with a car at a Giant-Alpecin training camp in Spain. He fractured his scaphoid in the crash, but recovered quickly to race a mostly full calendar the rest of the year.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy