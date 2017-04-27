Warren Barguil fractures hip in Tour de Romandie crash

Image 1 of 5 Warren Barguil and Michael Matthews at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Warren Barguil racing the Tour de Romandie prologue (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Rodolfo Torres and Warren Barguil tried but failed to bridge to the leaders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Warren Barguil climbs in the bunch during Milano-Torino (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 5 Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The nasty weather that has plagued the first three stages of the Tour de Romandie took its toll on Warren Barguil on Thursday. His Sunweb team has announced via a press release that Barguil sustained a fractured pelvis in a crash on stage 2.

Barguil went down with around 60 kilometres left to race on the weather-shortened stage, hitting the deck on slick roads of the lower slopes of the category 2 Châtelard climb.

He abandoned the race, and Sunweb later confirmed that he had suffered a fracture to his hip.

"Warren has a fracture of the left iliac crest. The fracture is only slightly displaced. As far we can judge now surgery will not be needed, but this will be rechecked after a few days," said team physician Anko Boelens.

"As soon as pain permits Warren can start walking again, this is usually after one week. Riding on rollers is possible after approximately three weeks. From there on we will have to see when he is able to be competitive again."

Barguil has battled his fair share of injuries in recent seasons, dealing with ankle problems as recently as March which forced him to miss a planned start at Milan-San Remo. In 2016, he was among several riders involved in a frightening head-on collision with a car at a Giant-Alpecin training camp in Spain. He fractured his scaphoid in the crash, but recovered quickly to race a mostly full calendar the rest of the year.