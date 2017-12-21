Bardiani-CSF reveal 2018 kit

Vincenzo Albanese, Lorenzo Rota and Giulio Ciccone model the 2018 Bardiani-CSF kit (Image credit: Bardiani-CSF)

Bardiani-CSF revealed their new kit to be worn in the 2018 season. The jersey and shorts were created by Italian brand Alè with its high quality clothing brand PR-System, as noted on the team's official website.

Green is again the team's dominant colour, which is a direct reference to the team's #GreenTeam sport project. The title sponsors Bardiani Valvole and CSF Inox stand out, which are displayed on the jersey and short.

There are five top sponsor of the team on the outfit: Cipollini, CST Tires, Alè, Selle SMP and Gaerne, along with three official sponsors part of the CSF Group: Omac, MBS and the Canadian office of Bardiani Valvole.

Bardiani-CSF has had a turbulent off season with the UCI announcing that three of its riders received suspensions. Stefano Pirazzi and Nicola Ruffoni both received four-year bans after they tested positive for GH-Releasing Peptides (GHRPs) in out-of-competition controls in April.

Michael Bresciani is permitted to return to racing in 2018 after serving a two-month suspension that ended in October. The UCI agreed to a settlement with the Bardiani-CSF rider who failed an anti-doping test for the diuretic furosemide in an in-competition control at the Italian national championships. The UCI accepted his explanation that his mother needed the medication for an illness and it inadvertently got into his plate of food, according to Italian news reports.

There was good news for the team, however, as Bardiani and CSF have confirmed they will sponsor the Italian Professional Continental team until 2020.