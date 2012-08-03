Baranova is expelled from Olympic Games for doping

Victoria Baranova (Russia) watches Britain's Victoria Pendleton in their sprint heat. (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)

Track racer Victoria Baranova was expelled from the Russian Olympic team for doping. She was scheduled to race Friday's women's keirin at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, but was sent home instead.

The 22-year-old tested positive for a prohibited substance. She has admitted guilt and left the Olympic Games.

UCI spokesperson Enrico Carpani confirmed to Cyclingnews that Baranova tested positive in a doping test done on July 24 in Minsk. The pre-Olympic test was one requested by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

"We were informed by the IOC because they conducted the control in the framework of the programme focussed on the Olympic Games. She admitted the violation, and that's the reason why the hearing that was scheduled for Friday has been cancelled as it wasn't needed anymore. After she admitted to her doping the Russian committee sent her home on Thursday morning," Carpani told Cyclingnews.

"Before the Olympics, the IOC and the UCI had two special programmes and the combination has worked very well. They did their tests, we did ours and it makes the life of cheater much harder. For us it's a very good result."

Baranova finished third in the sprint at the European track championships. She previously won the European U23 sprint and keirin titles.