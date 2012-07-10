Australian national cyclo-cross circuit announced

Image 1 of 5 Zdnek Stybar (Czech Republic) could only manage 13th place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 5 Niels Albert cruises in Lille (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Neils Albert (Belgium) went to the front on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 5 Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) finished fourth in Liévin. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 5 Stybar showing off his trademark hangtime (Image credit: Specialized)

Cyclo-cross has historically been a European winter sport, often used by the pros to remain in shape over the cooler and likely snowing months. Cross has a huge following in the United States and of course Europe, but it’s taken a while for a designated series to be held in Australia. The Champion System SRAM National Cyclo-cross series offer both the elite and amateurs a chance to race in nationally recognised events.

There are six races divided over three weekends of racing. Each of the three cities; Melbourne, Adelaide and Sydney will play host to two races, one on Saturday and another on Sunday. This means less travelling for those wanting to race the entire series and will hopefully lead to sell-out entries.

Melbourne will hold the opening two races on the weekend of 14-15 July. Saturday’s event will be in Port Melbourne while the Sunday will be played out in the Darebin Parklands. Categories for elite, B-grade, junior and mountain bike will be available at each of the six races. Prize money will be awarded down to 10th place with an even split across men’s and women’s events.

Race 1 - Melbourne (Port Melbourne) - 14 July

Race 2 - Melbourne (Darebin Parklands) - 15 July

Race 3 - Adelaide (Adelaide Park Lands) - 11 August

Race 4 - Adelaide (Adelaide Park Lands) - 12 August

Race 5 - Sydney (JJ Melbourne Hills Memorial Reserve Terry Hills) - 29 September

Race 6 - Sydney (JJ Melbourne Hills Memorial Reserve Terry Hills) - 30 September

Entries for Melbourne’s round have already closed but Adelaide and Sydney are still open. Head to cycling.org.au/cyclocross for more information.