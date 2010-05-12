Australian champion Corset aiming for l’Aude title

Image 1 of 4 Australian Road Champion, Ruth Corset (TIBCO) rode her first Ronde today (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 4 Ruth Corset (Tibco) leads Evelyn Stevens (HTC - Columbia Women) and Patricia Schwager (Cervelo Test Team) during their breakaway (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 4 Ruth Corset (MB Team) (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 4 of 4 New Australian women's road champion Ruth Corset has joined United States of America outfit Tibco. Australia's Emma Mackie has also joined the outfit for 2010. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

American women’s team Tibco-To the Top is hoping to capitalise on a strong European campaign to date at the Tour de l’Aude, which starts in France on Friday. The team’s general classification hopes rest in the hands of Australian Open Road Champion Ruth Corset, who is hoping to emulate the success of team owner Linda Jackson who won the French race in 1997.

Related Articles Stevens ready to build at Tour de l'Aude

Corset narrowly missed out on the podium at Italy’s Trofeo Alfredo Binda, finishing in fourth. The team’s European directeur sportif Chris Georgas believes the Tibco team will be very competitive at the biggest tour on the women’s calendar.

“We have a very strong six-rider team for the Tour,” said Georgas. “After the spring classics in April, Team Tibco earned a lot of respect on the European circuit through its hard racing and desire to be a factor in every race.

“We had a lot of good finishes in the World Cups and UCI 1.1 races,” he added. “We have riders who can contend for stage wins every day, and we’re well-suited to pursue the overall title as well.”

Corset has the support of compatriot Emma Mackie and New Zealand’s Joanne Kiesanowski. They will be joined by three Americans on the team’s roster in Amanda and Brooke Miller and Rebecca Much.