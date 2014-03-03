Australia notch silver and bronze on final day of Track Worlds

Image 1 of 4 Kristina Vogel claiming gold in the final of the women's keiran (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 4 Anna Meares competes in the women's 500m time trial race (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 4 Amy Cure with the gold medal from winning the women's points race (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 4 of 4 Team Australia celebrates during the Men's team pursuit race (Image credit: AFP Photo)

On the final day of the 2014 UCI Track Cycling World Championships dual keirin world champion Anna Meares claimed a silver medal in the event while Annette Edmondson clinched her third consecutive World Championship podium appearance in the women's omnium with bronze.

After winning the team pursuit gold medal on the opening night of competition, Alexander Edmondson and Glenn O'Shea teamed up to finish fourteenth in the men's Madison. In the night's other final, Matthew Glaetzer recovered from his spectacular crash in the keirin earlier in the week to claim fourth in the men's sprint final.

With three gold, two silver and three bronze medals, Australia ended the five day meet equal with Germany on eight medals atop of the standings.

A three-way battle in the women's keirin final between Meares, Kristina Vogel (Germany)and reigning world champion Becky James (Great Britain) saw Vogel emerge with her third rainbow jersey of the week.

In a tight finish it was Vogel with the win just ahead of Meares and James which meant the German became just the third female in history with Anna Meares (2011) and Victoria Pendleton (2007) to win three sprint gold medals at one Championship.

"I wasn't sure how I was going to go today. I just tried to listen to my coach as much as possible and race the races that he wanted me to race," said Meares, who claimed the keirin world crown in successive years in 2011 and 2012.

"I just said to him 'look I'll give you all I've got', I was so happy to fight as much as I did and to come as close as I did to Kristina, who is in amazing form. I think it was a great race, it really was."

It was the second silver medal of the Championships for Meares after finishing just behind another German, Miriam Welte, in the 500m time trial.

In the Women's omnium, Annette Edmondson who won the bronze medal in the event at the London Olympics secured her third consecutive omnium World Championship podium with third place.

Edmondson, 21-years-old, claimed the minimum one point in three rounds – flying lap, scratch race and the 500m time trial– and finished in the top three in the elimination and individual pursuit.

However it was an eleventh place finish in the second event - the 20km points race – which proved costly for the South Australian. "I'm coming home with two bronze (medals) so I am happy with that," said Edmondson who reached the team pursuit podium on day two. "I guess I've just got to figure something else out and try to go a couple of steps better.

"I definitely know I can improve, I stuffed up my points race and if I hadn't lost so many points in that I would be looking at a different result. I'll learn from it and hopefully next time change things up a bit," Edmondson said having seen reigning champion Sarah Hammer (USA/14pts) defend her title ahead of reigning Olympic and 2012 champion Laura Trott (Great Britain/20pts).

In the Men's Madison, Alex Edmondson and Glen O'Shea, who were part of the quartet who won gold in the men's team pursuit, gained an early lap on the field but lost their advantage following a crash near the half-way point. Spain was eventually awarded the gold medal on 18 points ahead of the Czech Republic and Switzerland.

Matthew Glaetzer finished the Australian campaign with fourth place in the men's sprint Bronze medal race as he was beaten by Russia's Denis Dmitriev in two straight heats.

"It was a bit of a testing situation to see whether I'll be able to pull up alright for the sprint and be competitive and I surprised myself with how good I was feeling," said Glaetzer.

"I made huge gains out of this week and it's just the process of continuing on that trend and making sure that I'm doing the right things. Focusing on the processes, just focusing race to race and not trying to win as such but to do the right things to win."