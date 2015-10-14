Australia names Cali Track World Cup team

Image 1 of 5 Stephanie Morton (Australia) faces off against teammate Anna Meares in the final (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 2 of 5 Australia's Matt Glaetzer in the world cup leader's jersey during the men's sprint (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 3 of 5 A rainbow jersey for new world champions Jack Edwards, Joshua Harrison, Sam Welsford and Callum Scotson (Australia) (Image credit: www.glasgowlife.org.uk ) Image 4 of 5 national madison champions Jackson Law and Nick Yallouris (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 5 of 5 Anna Meares with the Australian flag after winning the Kierin (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)

Australia has named its 15-rider squad for the first round of the 2015-16 UCI Track World Cup to take place in Cali, Colombia at the end of this month. Oceania Championship gold medallist's Anna Meares, Stephanie Morton, Matthew Glaetzer and Sam Welsford have all been named in the team. Kaarle McCulloch, who claimed three golds at the Oceanias, will miss the Colombian meet.

Meares and Morton will spearhead the women's sprint team while Nathan Hart and Jacob Schimd join Glaetzer in the men's team. 23-year-old Glaetzer won the sprint and Keirin titles at the Oceanias and will look to carry that form into the World Cup round.

The men's endurance squad has a youthful characteristic with members of the junior team pursuit team looking to make it two World Cup wins in a row for Australia after winning the Oceania title. Daniel Fitter, Alexander Porter and Sam Welsford, who were part of the World Cup squad that won in Guadalajara last year, will be joined by Jackson Law and Callum Scotson.

Welsford will also contest the omnium with Fitter and Scotson Australia's representatives in the individual pursuit and Porter in the points race.

The women's team pursuit won the last World Cup event in Cali in January of this year and the trio of Alex Manly, Lauren Perry and Elissa Wundersitz are looking to repeat the dosage. Danielle McKinnirey, a dual junior world champion, makes her elite debut while Isabella King rounds out the endurance squad.

Australia will be represented by Wundersitz in the omnium while Perry contests the scratch race.

Australia for Cali Track World Cup, 30 October-1 November;

Sprint Men: Nathan Hart (ACT), Matthew Glaetzer (SA) and Jacob Schmid (VIC)

Sprint Women: Anna Meares (SA) and Stephanie Morton (SA)

Endurance Men: Daniel Fitter (QLD), Jackson Law (NSW), Alexander Porter (SA), Callum Scotson (SA) and Sam Welsford (WA)

Endurance Women: Isabella King (WA), Alex Manly (SA), Danielle McKinnirey (SA), Lauren Perry (TAS) and Elissa Wundersitz (WA)