Australia announce long team for UCI Road World Championships

Cycling Australia has announced its long teams set to contest the 2013 Road World Championships in Florence, Italy, late next month.

The men's squad of 17 riders will be cut down to nine men for the road race and two for the time trial. New Australian sports director for the Championships, Bradley McGee has already declared the current crop of Australian talent as a 'selector's dream' with Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge), Richie Porte (Sky), Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Cadel Evans (BMC) all possible leaders.

The elite women's squad of 16 will be reduced to seven riders in the road race, plus two in the time trial as well as the Oceania Champion in each event it selected. Shara Gillow (Orica-AIS), Tiffany Cromwell (Orica-AIS) and Ruth Corset (Bizkaia-Durango) all present strong chances on the hilly circuit in Florence.

The U23 men's squad of 11 will be cut down to five in the road race and two in the time trial as well as the Oceania Champion in each event if selected. Caleb Ewan (Jayco-AIS) has been the go-to man for the Australian National Team whilst racing in Europe, the question remains, however, as to his climbing ability on such a tough course. Adam Phelan (Jayco-AIS/Drapac) presents a good climbing chance, as well as Bradley Linfield (JAyco-AIS) and Samuel Spokes (Etixx –Ihned)





Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEDGE)

Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp)

Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEDGE)

Cadel Evans (BMC)

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEDGE)

Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp)

Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol)

Mathew Hayman (SKY)

Michael Mathews (Orica-GreenEDGE)

Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEDGE) Oceania RR Champion

Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp)

Richie Porte (SKY)

Michael Rogers (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank)

Wesley Sulzberger (Orica-GreenEDGE)

Rory Sutherland (Saxo-Bank Tinkoff Bank)

David Tanner (Belkin)

Cameron Wurf (Cannondale)

Elite Women

Shara Gillow (Orica-AIS)

Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS)

Chloe Hosking (Team Hitec)

Tiffany Cromwell (Orica-AIS)

Taryn Heather (Jayco-AIS) Oceania TT Champion

Amy Bradley (Specialized Securitor) Oceania RR Champion

Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS)

Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon)

Annette Edmondson (Orica-AIS)

Amy Cure (Jayco-AIS/Team Polygon Australia)

Melissa Hoskins (Orica-AIS)

Rachel Neylan (Hitec)

Grace Sulzberger (Jayco-AIS/Team Polygon Australia)

Lauren Kitchen (Wiggle Honda)

Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM)

Carlee Taylor (Lotto-Belisol)

U23 Men

Aaron Donnelly (Huon-Genesys)

Caleb Ewan (Jayco-AIS)

Alexander Edmondson (Jayco-AIS/Euride Racing)

Campbell Flakemore (Jayco-AIS/Huon-Genesys)

Damien Howson (Jayco-AIS) Oceania TT & RR Champion

Jordan Kerby (Christina - Onfone)

Bradley Linfield (Jayco-AIS )

Alexander Morgan (Jayco-AIS)

Mitchell Mulhern (ayco-AIS)

Adam Phelan (Jayco-AIS/Drapac Cycling)

Samuel Spokes (Etixx-Ihned)

Calvin Watson (Jayco-AIS)