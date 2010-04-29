Atkinson, Moseley take early leads in US Pro GRT
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
First round completed at Port Angeles
The USA Cycling Professional Mountain Bike Gravity Tour (Pro GRT) kicked off on Sunday with Northwest Cup #2 on the trails at Dry Hill in Port Angeles, Washington. Both the elite men's and women's fields were stacked with world-class talent as the weekend's on-and-off rain made for a slick, fast course.
In the men's event, Bryn Atkinson (Transition Racing) descended to the win with a time of 2:34.39 compared to the 2:35.20 posted by second place finisher Justin Leov (Trek World Racing).
In the women's race, Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing) clocked a 2:50.82 on the slippery course to beat runner-up Rachel Atherton (Commencal) by three seconds.
With the first of five events on the Pro GRT now complete, Atkinson and Moseley have the early leads in the standings. The Pro GRT will continue at Plattekill Bike Park in Roxbury, NY, May 22-23. Click here for more information.
Standings
|#
|Rider Name
|1
|Bryn Atkinson
|75
|pts
|2
|Justin Leov
|60
|3
|Luke Strobel
|50
|4
|Andrew Neethling
|40
|5
|Daniel Atherton
|30
|6
|Aaron Gwin
|27
|7
|Dan Stanbridge
|25
|8
|Danny Hart
|20
|9
|Neko Mulally
|18
|10
|Curtis Keene
|16
|11
|Greg Minnaar
|14
|12
|Mitch Ropelato
|12
|13
|Ben Reid
|10
|14
|Jared Rando
|8
|15
|Josh Bryceland
|6
|16
|Duncan Riffle
|5
|17
|Steve Smith
|4
|18
|Brad Benedict
|3
|19
|Mikey Sylvestri
|2
|20
|Dean Tennant
|1
|#
|Rider Name
|1
|Tracy Moseley
|75
|pts
|2
|Rachel Atherton
|60
|3
|Jill Kintner
|50
|4
|Melissa Buhl
|40
|5
|Jacqueline Harmony
|30
|6
|Katie Holden
|27
|7
|Strand Katrina
|25
|8
|Anka Martin
|20
|9
|Darian Harvey
|18
|10
|Dawn Fidler
|16
|11
|Jennifer Wolf
|14
|12
|Chelsey Stevens
|12
|13
|Gabriela Williams
|10
|14
|Sondra Williamson
|8
|15
|Joanna Petterson
|6
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy