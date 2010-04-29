Trending

Atkinson, Moseley take early leads in US Pro GRT

,

First round completed at Port Angeles

Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing) races to a win at round one of the US Pro GRT.

(Image credit: Dylan Dean)
Bryn Atkinson (Transitions) races to a win at the opening round of the US Pro GRT

(Image credit: Dylan Dean)

The USA Cycling Professional Mountain Bike Gravity Tour (Pro GRT) kicked off on Sunday with Northwest Cup #2 on the trails at Dry Hill in Port Angeles, Washington. Both the elite men's and women's fields were stacked with world-class talent as the weekend's on-and-off rain made for a slick, fast course.

In the men's event, Bryn Atkinson (Transition Racing) descended to the win with a time of 2:34.39 compared to the 2:35.20 posted by second place finisher Justin Leov (Trek World Racing).

In the women's race, Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing) clocked a 2:50.82 on the slippery course to beat runner-up Rachel Atherton (Commencal) by three seconds.

With the first of five events on the Pro GRT now complete, Atkinson and Moseley have the early leads in the standings. The Pro GRT will continue at Plattekill Bike Park in Roxbury, NY, May 22-23. Click here for more information.

Standings

Men's US Pro GRT Standings after one round
#Rider Name
1Bryn Atkinson75pts
2Justin Leov60
3Luke Strobel50
4Andrew Neethling40
5Daniel Atherton30
6Aaron Gwin27
7Dan Stanbridge25
8Danny Hart20
9Neko Mulally18
10Curtis Keene16
11Greg Minnaar14
12Mitch Ropelato12
13Ben Reid10
14Jared Rando8
15Josh Bryceland6
16Duncan Riffle5
17Steve Smith4
18Brad Benedict3
19Mikey Sylvestri2
20Dean Tennant1

Women's US Pro GRT standings after one round
#Rider Name
1Tracy Moseley75pts
2Rachel Atherton60
3Jill Kintner50
4Melissa Buhl40
5Jacqueline Harmony30
6Katie Holden27
7Strand Katrina25
8Anka Martin20
9Darian Harvey18
10Dawn Fidler16
11Jennifer Wolf14
12Chelsey Stevens12
13Gabriela Williams10
14Sondra Williamson8
15Joanna Petterson6