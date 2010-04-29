Atkinson, Moseley take early leads in US Pro GRT

Image 1 of 2 Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing) races to a win at round one of the US Pro GRT. (Image credit: Dylan Dean) Image 2 of 2 Bryn Atkinson (Transitions) races to a win at the opening round of the US Pro GRT (Image credit: Dylan Dean)

The USA Cycling Professional Mountain Bike Gravity Tour (Pro GRT) kicked off on Sunday with Northwest Cup #2 on the trails at Dry Hill in Port Angeles, Washington. Both the elite men's and women's fields were stacked with world-class talent as the weekend's on-and-off rain made for a slick, fast course.

In the men's event, Bryn Atkinson (Transition Racing) descended to the win with a time of 2:34.39 compared to the 2:35.20 posted by second place finisher Justin Leov (Trek World Racing).

In the women's race, Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing) clocked a 2:50.82 on the slippery course to beat runner-up Rachel Atherton (Commencal) by three seconds.

With the first of five events on the Pro GRT now complete, Atkinson and Moseley have the early leads in the standings. The Pro GRT will continue at Plattekill Bike Park in Roxbury, NY, May 22-23. Click here for more information.

Standings

Men's US Pro GRT Standings after one round # Rider Name 1 Bryn Atkinson 75 pts 2 Justin Leov 60 3 Luke Strobel 50 4 Andrew Neethling 40 5 Daniel Atherton 30 6 Aaron Gwin 27 7 Dan Stanbridge 25 8 Danny Hart 20 9 Neko Mulally 18 10 Curtis Keene 16 11 Greg Minnaar 14 12 Mitch Ropelato 12 13 Ben Reid 10 14 Jared Rando 8 15 Josh Bryceland 6 16 Duncan Riffle 5 17 Steve Smith 4 18 Brad Benedict 3 19 Mikey Sylvestri 2 20 Dean Tennant 1