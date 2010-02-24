US Professional Mountain Bike Gravity Tour (Pro GRT) launched

The USA Cycling Pro Mountain Bike Gravity Tour (Pro GRT) will kick off April 24 with the Northwest Cup in Port Angeles, Washington. (Image credit: USA Cycling)

Heading into its second year, the 2010 USA Cycling Professional Mountain Bike Gravity Tour (Pro GRT) announced a five-event series for 2010. The gravity series has been set up with the goal of raising the level of racing across the United States by providing a consistent stage of international-caliber events for elite gravity racers to showcase their downhill skills.

The Pro GRT will remain a downhill-only series for 2010 as it visits four states from April to September, beginning with a return visit to Port Angeles, Washington, for the Northwest Cup on April 24-25.

The series will then make a trip to the opposite coast for the Plattekill Gravity Open in New York's Roxbury Bike Park, May 22-23. Midway through the season, racers will contest the Northstar-at-Tahoe event in Truckee, California on June 26-27. The Pro GRT will then move to Winter Park, Colorado for the Trestle Bike Park, also known as Crankworx Colorado on July 31-August 1, before concluding again with the Whiteface fifth Annual 5K Downhill in Lake Placid, New York on September 11-12.

Each of the five stops will offer series ranking points to top finishers, resulting in overall individual titles for professional men and women. Additionally, competitors will have the opportunity to accumulate international ranking points as two of the five races are inscripted on the UCI calendar. The racers with the most points throughout the five-race series will be recognized as the best gravity athletes competing on American soil.

The 2010 series will also feature an Amateur GRT which, like the Pro GRT, will give Expert-level category 1 racers the opportunity to compete against each other for an overall series crown.

2010 USA Cycling Pro Mountain Bike Gravity Tour (Pro GRT)

April 24-25: Northwest Cup, Port Angeles, Washington

May 22-23: Plattekill Gravity Open, Roxbury Bike Park, New York

June 26-27: Northstar-at-Tahoe, Truckee, California

July 31-August 1: Trestle Bike Park (Crankworx Colorado), Winterpark, Colorado

September 11-12: Whiteface 5th Annual 5K Downhill - Lake Placid, New York