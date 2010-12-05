At least two US teams in Giro del Trentino

Image 1 of 3 The peloton races past a lake in the Trentino region (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Giro del Trentino final stage winner Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Race leader Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) and Giro del Trentino defending champion Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Doimo) chat prior to stage three. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Thirty-three teams have applied for the 20 places in the Giro del Trentino, with at least two US-based teams assured of a place. The race was upgraded in 2011 by the International Cycling Union from 2.1 to 2.HC.

Race organiser GS Alto Garda-Arco has said it will select 20 teams for a total of 160 riders for the 35th edition of the race, to be held April 19-22.

Two US teams are already booked for the race, BMC Racing Team, which also appeared last year, and Team Type 1, which will make its debut in the race.

In addition, discussions are also underway concerning the participation of Team RadioShack.

Italian teams Lampre and Liquigas will also be in the race, as will Astana. The Kazakh team will look to defend its title in the race, which Alexander Vinokourov won in 2010.