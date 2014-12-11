Astana Twitter reactions

Image 1 of 4 Volkswagens for the Astana team (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 4 2012 Olympic gold medallist Alexander Vinokourov ahead of his last ever race in San Sebastian (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 3 of 4 The whole Astana squad (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com) Image 4 of 4

When the UCI announced Wednesday that Astana had retained its WorldTour licence despite several positive tests this season and a recent barrage of new doping allegations, the cycling social media world started spinning with a large volume of comments criticizing the UCI Licencing Commission's decision.

Astana started the ball rolling with a Tweet announcing the decision above a photograph of a yellow-jersey-wearing Vincenzo Nibali crossing a finish line at the Tour de France while looking to the heavens. The reactions were swift.

Scott Mercier, a former teammate of Lance Armstrong who was key to the USADA investigation of the former Tour de France winner, pulled no punches.

"No hope for cycling - Let's stop the charade," he wrote in a series of Tweets. "#Cycling is now officially worse than the #WWE - At least the WWE doesn't pretend to be clean. @BrianCooksonUCI Disheartening that you didn't have the #guts to stand up to #astana sure, they are one of many, but it would've been a start."

Mercier also suggested the UCI re-consider its treatment of Armstrong.

"Time to Give Lance his Tours "back"... like he ever "lost" them in the first place - All the guys he beat were on the same stuff ," Mercier wrote.

Peter Kennaugh, the 25-year-old Team Sky rider who won a stage and the overall at both Coppi e Bartoli and the Tour of Austria, took aim at some of the riders involved in the Padova investigation rather than the UCI's decision to award Astana a division-one licence for next year.

"Riders who were only 'trained' by Ferrari I mean come are you really that stupid ? And do you think everyone else is to?" Kennaugh Tweeted. "What a joke this sport can be! The clean riders of the peloton need to get together and push these cheats out enough is enough."

Following is a sampling of Twitter comments from other professional riders, fans and observers:

Marijn de Vries ‏@marijnfietst – Professional rider with Giant-Alpecin women's team

I can't even express how disappointed I am, @UCI_cycling and @BrianCooksonUCI. How do you ever expect people to start trusting us again?!

Ryan Trebon @ryantrebon – Two-time US cyclo-cross champion

The @UCI_cycling and @BrianCooksonUCI have failed to show true leadership and a commitment to change the culture of this sport.

Just kicking the can down the road is all they are doing.





The Inner Ring @inrng – Cycling observer

Astana can get a licence for 2015 but escaping Alexandr Vinokourov's toxic image is going to be a lot harder

Nicolas Geay @Nicogeay - French cycling journalist with France Télévisions

Les coureurs et le staff d'Astana boivent le champagne !!! (Riders and staff of Astana drinking champagne) [with a photo of said champagne being toasted and drink]

